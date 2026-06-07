Will Hayward celebrates a goal during round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has won the Interim Coach Cup in a thriller against arch-rival Essendon by five points on Sunday night.

The Bombers led for the first three quarters of the match, but after the half-time break, the Blues slowly chipped away at Essendon’s lead, taking the front for the first time at the one-minute mark in the final term.

BOMBERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

From there, the Blues extended their lead to 18 points, kicking the next four goals in a row.

But the young Bombers never gave in, fighting it out until the final siren with majors to Nate Caddy and Zach Reid putting them within a goal with less than 20 seconds remaining.

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The Bombers were unable to get the final clearance, much to the relief of the Blues, making it four wins in a row under caretaker coach Josh Fraser.

It was a low-scoring, and at times scrappy spectacle, the Blues came back from a 23 point deficit in the second term to win 10.12.72 to Essendon’s 10.7.67 on King’s Birthday Eve at the MCG in front of a crowd of 76,745.

Carlton kicked seven goals after half-time, led by spearhead full forward Ben McKay who kicked a game-high three goals.

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The momentum of the game shifted after the main break coinciding with a masterful coaching decision to put Blues midfielder George Hewett onto Essendon’s Sam Durham.

Durham had been outstanding in the first half with 21 disposals next to his name, but with Hewett following his every move, the young Bomber’s impact was limited to nine disposals after half-time.

The Blues’ three goals in the third quarter put them back in the game and when they kicked the first four of the final term, it looked like game over.

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But the final two goals to Caddy - who had had an 'almost' night - and Reid put the game in the balance with seconds remaining.

But it was too late, the Blues holding on to register their fifth win for the season.

More to come

ESSENDON 2.3 6.3 7.4 10.7 (67)

CARLTON 1.2 3.7 6.10 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Essendon: McKay 2, El Achkar 2, Redman, Kondogiannis, Durham, Jones, Caddy, Reid

Carlton: McKay 3, Byrne 2, Kemp 2, Hewett, Ainsworth, Hayward

BEST

Essendon: Setterfield, Durham, McKay, Reid, Merrett

Carlton: McKay, Hewett, Newman, Smith, Walsh

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: 76,745 at the MCG