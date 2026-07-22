We take a look back at some of the memorable contests between the Crows and Pies over the past five seasons

Collingwood celebrates its win over Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SINCE Craig McRae became Collingwood's coach ahead of the 2022 season, the Magpies have formed one of the competition's great lobsided rivalries with Adelaide.

On sheer numbers, Collingwood has won seven of the nine matches in that time, but most contests have been laced with controversy and close finishes.

Ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster between the desperate clubs at Adelaide Oval, we thought we'd take a look at some of the memorable contests over the past five seasons.

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Round 18, 2022

Collingwood 14.7 (91) d Adelaide 13.8 (86)

Although it was the first in a string of close finishes in the McRae v Matthew Nicks era, this match at a wet Adelaide Oval will be best remembered as the breakout game for Nick Daicos. Late into a wonderful first season, Daicos kicked (a still equal career-high) three goals from 40 disposals in a match-winning performance.

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Round 7, 2023



Collingwood 8.11 (59) d Adelaide 7.16 (58)

After an Ash Johnson rushed behind levelled the scores, Steele Sidebottom would seal victory with just 25 seconds remaining when his set shot sailed just wide to give the Pies the go-ahead point. The AFL would later admit to an umpiring error for not awarding Nathan Murphy a free kick for a high tackle earlier in the fourth quarter and then not giving the injured Magpie a safe exit off the ground. McRae called it "staggering".

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Round 15, 2023

Collingwood 12.10 (82) d Adelaide 11.14 (80)

The AFL would again be forced to admit an error the day after this MCG classic. With the Crows trailing by two points in the dying seconds, Reilly O'Brien pumped the ball inside 50 to a leading Jordan Dawson. He was collected high by Jamie Elliott, but despite Dawson's cut lip, play on was called and time expired. A free kick would have given the Crow a 40m set shot after the final siren to potentially win the game.

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Round 10, 2024

Collingwood 12.6 (78) d Adelaide 11.8 (74)

Jordan De Goey gave the home team the lead with two minutes remaining, setting up another grandstand finish. With a boundary throw-in on centre wing and 30 seconds left, Izak Rankine sped through the stoppage, took a bounce and then kicked the ball to a huge pack 30m from goal. Alas, the Crows speedster was whistled for running too far (which he did). To make matters worse, Rankine tore his hamstring in the process.

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Round 23, 2025

Adelaide 9.5 (59) d Collingwood 8.8 (56)

No team beats Adelaide an 11th straight time. Jokes aside, this was another classic contest with the Pies generating 71 inside 50s to the Crows' 37, but unable to find a way to victory against the resolute hosts. The fallout would be huge, with Rankine suspended for five matches, ultimately reduced to four, for a homophobic slur against Isaac Quaynor. Collingwood would turn the tables at the same ground three weeks later with a memorable qualifying final win.