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A REJUVENATED Melbourne is widely tipped to give Geelong more headaches, and Sunday's clash between top-10 contenders St Kilda and North Melbourne will go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Carlton and Adelaide are favoured to win their respective matches as the finals picture starts becoming clearer.

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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge has maintained his four-point buffer at the top, with Nathan Schmook, Sarah Black and Nat Edwards in the chasing pack.

Check out the R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 24 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 123

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 119

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 118

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 118

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - seven points
Geelong
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 116

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 8
Total: 116

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - six points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 115

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 20 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 115

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - 22 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 115

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 11 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 114

JOEL PETERSON

Adelaide - 13 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 113

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - 35 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 111

TOTALS

Adelaide 10-2 Collingwood
Melbourne 9-3 Geelong
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
Carlton 9-3 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 12-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 6-6 St Kilda