A REJUVENATED Melbourne is widely tipped to give Geelong more headaches, and Sunday's clash between top-10 contenders St Kilda and North Melbourne will go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, Carlton and Adelaide are favoured to win their respective matches as the finals picture starts becoming clearer.
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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge has maintained his four-point buffer at the top, with Nathan Schmook, Sarah Black and Nat Edwards in the chasing pack.
Check out the R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 24 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 123
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 119
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 118
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 10 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 118
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - seven points
Geelong
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 116
CALLUM TWOMEY
Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 8
Total: 116
MATTHEW LLOYD
Adelaide - six points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 115
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide - 20 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 115
CHAD WINGARD
Adelaide - 22 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 115
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - 11 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 114
JOEL PETERSON
Adelaide - 13 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 113
GEMMA BASTIANI
Adelaide - 35 points
Melbourne
Fremantle
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 111
TOTALS
Adelaide 10-2 Collingwood
Melbourne 9-3 Geelong
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
Carlton 9-3 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 12-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 6-6 St Kilda