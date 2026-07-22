Our footy experts have made the call on round 20

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A REJUVENATED Melbourne is widely tipped to give Geelong more headaches, and Sunday's clash between top-10 contenders St Kilda and North Melbourne will go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Carlton and Adelaide are favoured to win their respective matches as the finals picture starts becoming clearer.

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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge has maintained his four-point buffer at the top, with Nathan Schmook, Sarah Black and Nat Edwards in the chasing pack.

Check out the R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 24 points

Geelong

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 123

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 12 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 119

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 12 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 118

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 118

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - seven points

Geelong

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 116

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 12 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 8

Total: 116

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - six points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 115

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 20 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 115

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - 22 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 115

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 11 points

Geelong

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 114

JOEL PETERSON

Adelaide - 13 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 113

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - 35 points

Melbourne

Fremantle

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 111

TOTALS

Adelaide 10-2 Collingwood

Melbourne 9-3 Geelong

Fremantle 12-0 West Coast

Carlton 9-3 Gold Coast

Hawthorn 12-0 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Sydney

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond

Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide

North Melbourne 6-6 St Kilda

