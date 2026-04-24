Forward Max King will play VFL this weekend and may be back on the big stage for round eight, says Ross Lyon

Max King during the St Kilda Official Team Photo Day at RSEA Park, January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX KING could make his AFL comeback next week, with St Kilda coach Ross Lyon buoyant about how the injury-plagued key forward is tracking.

King, whose last senior game was round 17 two years ago, will play for the Saints' VFL side on Sunday against Gold Coast at RSEA Park.

It will be the first time he has played at any level this season.

Asked before Friday training how long King would need in the VFL, Lyon simply replied: "It could just be this week.

"He's pretty keen to play AFL football, which is a great mindset, but we just needed to give him the best opportunity, really - hold back his unbridled enthusiasm.

Learn More 01:37

"I've learned, with all our players, just take it one moment at a time."

The No.4 pick in the 2018 draft was most recently hobbled by a calf muscle injury, delaying his much-anticipated comeback.

King only managed 23 games across the 2023-24 seasons before suffering a pre-season knee injury leading into 2025.

That ended up sidelining him for all of last year as he underwent a succession of operations.

Midway through last year, the club admitted King's injury had "confounded" medical experts.

Learn More 02:08

In late-2024, the Saints re-signed King on a massive deal that tied him to the club until the end of the 2032 season.

At his best, King is one of St Kilda’s most important players and he would be a crucial addition to its forward line.

'We're thrilled for Max, thrilled for our supporters ... he's an important part of our list," Lyon said.

Learn More 02:00

"I'm realistic. It will take time to build into his best.

"He's available, he's rehabbed and he'll play. He's in good shape."

The Saints will host West Coast in Sunday's AFL game at Marvel Stadium, coming off two weekends in Adelaide where they beat the Power and had a one-point loss to the Crows.

That left St Kilda in early-season trouble with a 2-4 record, although Lyon noted their two wins have been on the road.