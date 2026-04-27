Geelong players ahead of their match against Port Adelaide in R7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at the two sides failing to make the grade as premiership contenders, the underrated Port Adelaide recruit at the heart of its forward line, Fremantle's inspired midfield move, and why a gun free agent's value has only improved across the weekend.

Adelaide finished last year's home and away season as the minor premiers with an impressive 18-5 record and having racked up nine straight wins going into finals. But the Crows have failed every test of substance since. Very difficult to see them as a genuine contender right now.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Matthew Nicks speaks to Adelaide players during their match against Brisbane at The Gabbain round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Bailey didn't really need to give Adelaide a reminder of his quality; the Crows already have a seven-year offer worth around $10 million on the table for the restricted free agent. But he did anyway. Three goals, 12 score involvements and seven clearances from his 29 disposals on Sunday. Another timely reminder of why he's one of footy's hottest prospects.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:43

A little better, but the same problems remain. Having got to within four points of Fremantle midway through the third quarter, Carlton then conceded six straight goals either side of three-quarter time, including four in six minutes to start the final term. Does an unstoppable run of quick opposition goals sound familiar? Hmm.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Michael Voss leaves the field after Carlton's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott Pendlebury has rightfully received all of the plaudits, but when Saturday's Anzac Day clash was in the balance it was two guys who are 14 and 16 years his junior that stood tall alongside him in the pressure cooker. Roan Steele's two goals were huge at the time, while Angus Anderson relished his own moments to kickstart the side's third quarter breakaway.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 00:43

Having built a head of steam through toughness in the middle over the past fortnight, Brad Scott had every reason to be frustrated by what he saw on Saturday. Essendon was 21 down in contested possessions after half-time, had 21 fewer entries in the second half alone, and lost centre bounce clearance 9-20 for the game. A disappointing let down after a promising period.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath chat as they leave the field after the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Shai Bolton entered 2026 having not had a 30-disposal game in two-and-a-half years. He's now had three in seven matches to start the season. In two of those three 30-disposal games, he's also kicked multiple goals to go with his higher output. The midfield switch is undoubtedly working and it's putting Fremantle on track to be a legitimate contender.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:33

What was this? Chris Scott said his side was "flat". Let's hope it's just that. Geelong finished -72 for disposals, -23 for entries, -18 for clearance and -38 for marks. Having managed only 23 inside-50s in the first three quarters, it's lucky the final margin of 30 points wasn't far worse.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Chris Scott speaks to Geelong players during the match against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's going to be hard to take Gold Coast seriously as a premiership contender if it keeps falling at these types of hurdles. Saturday's clash against a Hawthorn side without James Sicily, Dylan Moore, Mabior Chol and Will Day was a real chance to make a statement. Instead, the Suns fell 46 points behind early and were chasing the game thereafter. Make that three losses from their past four games, with their only win an unconvincing one over Essendon, and four straight 100-point scores conceded to their opponents.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Damien Hardwick looks on during the match between Hawthorn and the Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby. Greene. A record-breaking appearance from the greatest player in this club's history. He was never losing. Went into the midfield, had 28 disposals and two goals, and changed the game in the last quarter. What a superstar.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:41

Not many in the competition are going better than Jai Newcombe at the moment. Had a career-high 14 clearances last week, then equalled his career-high with 20 contested possessions this week. That complemented 30 disposals and another 12 clearances against Gold Coast to finish as the highest rated player on the ground. A sneaky Brownlow chance?

Urgency Index: Flying.

Jai Newcombe breaks away during the match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Kozzy. Wow. Legitimately a top five player in the game right now, if not even higher.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:27

This felt big for North Melbourne and the fact it fell on the wrong side of the result will hurt. The context of what's to come played a big part in why this was so significant. Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Sydney, Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval, then Gold Coast leading into the bye and Fremantle in Western Australia on the other side of it. Yep, that's why it stings.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Learn More 03:02

A bit of love for Corey Durdin. His trade was so low profile that it developed within a matter of hours last October. But he's carved out a niche small forward role at Port Adelaide and is flourishing. Has now kicked multiple goals in five of seven games this year, had eight score involvements as well on Saturday evening, is averaging a goal assist per match, and has quickly become a fan favourite at Alberton. Not bad for a shuffle of later picks.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 00:41

Defied a long list of absentees to be competitive for three quarters, but still fell a hefty 54 points short by the final siren. Need to get a win for a hit of short-term optimism. An extended eight-day break into this week's trip to Perth to face West Coast does provide one of the better opportunities yet.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Adem Yze speaks with Jacob Hopper as they leave the ground following the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugo Garcia is quietly becoming one of the game's best clearance players. Another nine on Sunday to go with 32 disposals, two goals, 15 contested possessions, nine score involvements and five tackles. He now sits alongside some pretty good company in Jai Newcombe, Lachie Neale, Patrick Cripps, Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Caleb Serong as one of the League's best clearance winners this season.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Hugo Garcia in action during the match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Already looked like the best side in the competition, even before Charlie started playing like he did on Thursday night. Performances like that from the two-time Coleman Medal winner will put 17 already-nervous rivals on high alert.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:34

A second 100-point loss in the past four games, and a ninth in the past five years. The rest of the competition has seven combined in that time. Andrew McQualter has bemoaned the side's lack of defensive pressure across the past month and it shows in the uncontested mark category. Kept their opponents to an average of 72 uncontested marks in their two wins this season, but that's ballooned out to 107.5 across the past month. The Saints had 137 alone on Sunday. Teams are finding it far too easy to get away from their young Eagles counterparts at the moment.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Andrew McQualter addresses West Coast players during their match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

What a difference 12 days makes. The Western Bulldogs went into Gather Round at 4-0, absolutely flying, and looking like legitimate premiership fancies. But 12 days later and they trudged off Marvel Stadium having lost three straight by margins of 40, 75 and 66, with an injury list that now includes Sam Darcy, Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Rory Lobb, James O'Donnell and potentially Aaron Naughton. Alarm bells are ringing everywhere.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Sam Darcy after he was injured during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY ASIDE ...

There are very few sporting spectacles quite like the three-day extravaganza that is the NFL Draft. As an entertainment product, no one does it better. The clean-cut quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the No.1 pick to the Raiders on Friday, making him just about the most non-Las-Vegas-personality to ever land in Las Vegas. Just a few months on from leading Indiana to its first ever college football national championship with a 16-0 record, his selection at the top pick was a long time coming.

Urgency Index: Flying.