Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Geelong and Gold Coast

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COMING off another narrow loss, Geelong will look to bounce back when it hosts Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Geelong (8-5) has lost touch with the top two after a one-point loss to Adelaide made it back-to-back narrow defeats and three times this season that it has been beaten by under a goal.

CATS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Cats will be out to get their campaign back on track at their home fortress where they have won their past nine matches by an average 45 points and never lost to the Suns in nine meetings at the venue.

Gold Coast (7-5) missed an opportunity to turn the screw on its out-of-sorts arch-rival Brisbane and slipped out of the top six as it returned from a bye to be smashed at clearance in a second straight defeat.

The Suns have failed to live up to the hype this season but will now get a better idea of where they sit across a six-week stretch when they face the Cats, Hawks, Dockers, Pies, Crows and Dogs.

The Cats have regained Lawson Humphries and recalled Mitch Edwards, with Tom Stewart out injured and Gryan Miers managed.

The Suns have made four changes with Charlie Ballard, Zeke Uwland, Ben Jepson and Sam Clohesy in for Wil Powell, Will Graham, Lachie Weller and Jarrod Witts.