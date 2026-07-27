Hard-running Saint Darcy Wilson has made a decision on his future

Darcy Wilson in action during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has been given a huge boost with Darcy Wilson agreeing to a two-year deal with the club.

Wilson, 20, was due to come out of contract at season's end, but has recommitted to the Saints until the end of 2028 after plenty of rival interest.

As forecast by AFL.com.au earlier on Monday, Wilson is extending his stay at the Saints in a boost for the club.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a career-best season, averaging 22.3 disposals and 4.8 marks while kicking 16 goals in 18 games.

The No.18 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, Wilson has emerged as a key player for the Saints this year.

Wilson has been given more opportunities as a midfielder in 2026, helping the Saints into 10th on the ladder as they look well placed for a wildcard spot.

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"Him and his management team came to terms over the weekend with our club," Saints coach Ross Lyon told Fox Footy on Monday night.

"We're thrilled with that. That talks volumes to that he's happy, that he believes and that we're improving."