Dockers assistant Jaymie Graham is the running for both Essendon and Carlton's vacant coaching positions

Jaymie Graham before the round 11 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium, on May 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE assistant Jaymie Graham is among the top contenders for the vacant Essendon senior coaching role, as the Bombers whittle down a pool of applicants to as few as four finalists.

The Bombers conducted the first round of interviews last week as they search for a replacement for Brad Scott, who departed the club in late May.

Graham is among those progressing to the next stage of the Essendon process, with the Bombers believed to be informing the candidates on Monday evening of their success or otherwise.

The 43-year-old is also one of four leading candidates under consideration to replace Michael Voss at Carlton, as reported by AFL.com.au last week, alongside St Kilda assistant Corey Enright, Geelong assistant James Kelly and interim Blues coach Josh Fraser.

Former Geelong premiership teammates Enright and Kelly each opted to prioritise the Carlton job over the Essendon position following interest from both clubs.

But Graham has chosen to remain in contention to take over at Tullamarine as well.

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Essendon completed interviews with several candidates last week, including Graham, former coach and club champion James Hird, 2000 premiership player and Sydney assistant Mark McVeigh, Melbourne assistant Troy Chaplin, Western Bulldogs assistant Daniel Pratt and Adelaide director of coaching Murray Davis.

It is not out of the question that Hird and McVeigh could both be appointed to coaching roles – one as senior coach, one as senior assistant – at Essendon in 2027.

Interim Bombers coach Dean Solomon is also believed to be under consideration as part of the second round of interviews, having guided the club to a drought-breaking win over GWS in round 19.

Graham narrowly missed the Collingwood job won by Craig McRae in 2021, but chose not to pursue the West Coast role vacated by Adam Simpson in 2024.

He has helped develop Fremantle's forward line into one of the most powerful in the competition, after undertaking a thorough 15-year apprenticeship that has included stints at St Kilda and West Coast, and also coaching his own team at WAFL level.