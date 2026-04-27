After a heavy loss to Brisbane, Adelaide could be boosted by the return of three key Crows

Darcy Fogarty warms up ahead of the round three match between Adelaide and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, on March 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ADELAIDE key forward Darcy Fogarty and young guns Jake Soligo and Dan Curtin are pressing to return as the Crows digest their heavy loss to Brisbane.

The reigning premier dished out a 52-point hiding to the stunned Crows, who face a short turnaround before meeting arch foes Port Adelaide.

"I don't think there'll be any lack of motivation for Friday night's game, so we won't have to worry about that," coaching director Murray Davis said on return at Adelaide Airport on Monday.

Learn More 17:54

Fogarty has missed the past three games with a back disc problem, but is nearing a return.

"He trained really well, he had a big session on the weekend," Davis said.

"Yeah, he'll be probably one that will be putting his hand up as well, he's not too far away.

"He's probably a bit closer than a couple of the others."

Isaac Cumming (left) and Darcy Fogarty celebrate a goal during round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That batch includes prized recruit Callum Ah Chee, still a couple of weeks from returning from a hamstring strain, but on-baller Jake Soligo appears set for a recall.

Soligo, who dealt with an irregular heartbeat issue in pre-season, hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in the round-five win over Carlton.

The 20-year-old amassed 39 disposals and kicked two goals in state league ranks, alongside Curtin who, in his first game since a dislocated knee in January, collected 18 touches to hearten Crows hierarchy.

Daniel Curtin during the Semi Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jake was able to get his hands on the footy and we were able to see some of Dan's workrate stuff as well," Murray said.

"So nice to have those magnets on the board to discuss and they'll certainly be in the mix for Friday night."

Last year's minor premiers are wobbling in 13th spot with three wins and four defeats.

Jake Soligo celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide's Sunday loss against the Lions at the Gabba is the Crows' biggest since round 21, 2024.

"That's what happens when you play the best teams: you find out what your gaps are, and we'll get to work on that," Davis said.

"The game got away from us for periods there and we weren't able to go with a very good team, so our challenge is to work our way through that."