A star Port Adelaide forward in the midst of a career-best AFL season says he's yet to think about his long-term future

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the R7 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's emerging spearhead Mitch Georgiades says he's yet to ponder his long-term future amid rumoured interest from Western Australia.

Georgiades, in career-best goalkicking form for the Power, falls off-contract at the end of next season.

West Coast was believed to have pitched for his services before he signed a four-year deal with Port in late 2023.

"I am just literally focusing on the moment," the 24-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

"This year, next year, that is where I'm contracted to and I love it here, I love what we're building as a club.

"I feel like I am stepping up as a leader and taking this club forward a little bit, so I'm not focused too far ahead in the future."

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Georgiades' future at Alberton beyond 2027 was queried by his former assistant coach and now radio pundit Chad Cornes, who predicted a return to Perth.

"That's his job now. He's in the media and he's there to say some stuff," Georgiades said.

"Obviously I have got a really close relationship with Chad, working with him for the past seven years.

"I mean, he's allowed to say what he wants, but right now I am fully focused on Port and I'm contracted here."

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Georgiades, sixth on the goalkickers list with 18.15 following his career-best 58 last season, plays his 100th AFL game in Friday night's Showdown against arch foes Adelaide.

"It has been a great journey and hopefully there's many more to come," he said.

"And to play it in a Showdown, obviously one of the biggest games on the calendar for the year for the club and for the state - very excited."

Georgiades, who booted 4.6 in last Friday night's 30-point win over Geelong, said first-year coach Josh Carr's game plan was starting to flourish.

"Each week, things are starting to come together a bit more," he said.

"At the start, it might have looked a bit clunky and things quite weren't working as well as we'd like.

"But the last two weeks against some really quality opposition, I think we have shown when we get it right, it's looking really nice."