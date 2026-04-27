The Richmond premiership player has called time on his AFL career in his third season at Port Adelaide

Ivan Soldo in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Collingwood in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruckman Ivan Soldo has retired after 66 games at two clubs.

Soldo spent nine seasons at Richmond, playing 57 games, including the Tigers' 2019 premiership campaign.

He moved to the Power at the end of 2023 but played just nine games at Alberton.

The 30-year-old ruptured his ACL in February, ending his 2026 season, and he's now opted to retire from the game completely and move back to Melbourne.

Ivan Soldo during Richmond's clash with North Melbourne in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just want to say thank you to everyone at the club – players, coaches, staff, and our supporters," Soldo said.

"It's been a privilege to be part of this club and to have had the opportunity to play at this level.

"I also want to acknowledge my time at Richmond. I spent almost 10 years there, and it played a huge role in shaping my career and who I am. I’ve got a lot of respect for the people, the success we shared, and everything that came with that period.

"It's not how I would have hoped things would play out, and there have been challenges along the way, but I'm proud of what I was able to give and the experiences I've had.

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"To my teammates at both clubs – I appreciated being part of the group and the environment. And to the fans and families who support week in and week out, that doesn’t go unnoticed.

"It's something I never took for granted, and I understand how much it means to the people who support us.

"I'll look back on this time with pride and respect for everyone involved."

Ivan Soldo celebrates Richmond's win in the 2019 Grand Final against Greater Western Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Soldo's retirement means the Power could add an extra player to its list in the upcoming Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"On behalf of the entire club, we wish Ivan all the best for his next phase of life and thank him for his service to Port Adelaide," Power footy boss Ben Rutten said.

"Despite some challenges with his body over the past few seasons, Ivan has shown commitment and care for the club and his teammates.

"He can always be proud to have been a premiership ruckman for Richmond – an achievement that will always be part of his story.

"Congratulations to Ivan on a great career."