Collingwood was taking a 'glass half-full' approach to the draw with Hawthorn after Dylan Moore kicked a goal after the siren

Harry Perryman (back) is seen on the bench during the R8 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Hawthorn are counting the costs of their eventful draw, with a number of players receiving treatment throughout the game.

Harry Perryman's hamstring appears the most severe issue, with scans needed to ascertain the extent of the concern after he sat on the pine for the second half.

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Magpies coach Craig McRae said both Jamie Elliott and Nick Daicos had suffered knocks and soreness throughout the game, while Steele Sidebottom had his hand stomped on and Darcy Cameron battled with an ankle concern.

The Pies were also without Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe, who were both managed for the game, as well as the injured Beau McCreery and Tim Membrey.

"[Perryman's] a tough lad, this one. I said, 'how is it?' He said, 'pretty good'. In nine days' time, I'm not sure. We'll obviously scan it and work our way through it," McRae said.

"[The hand] looks pretty swollen for Steele, we needed him to do a bit of a job on (James) Sicily, and he fought through that for the team.

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"I think Darcy has an ankle. We're not sure, we'll get a scan tomorrow. We'll work through what that looks like.

"I'm watching the last 10 minutes, and they looked cooked. This is a hard game we're playing. They're sore. We'll get a bit of a breather now to get our bodies back in check, but it's a hard game to play, at AFL level, backing up after four or five days."

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said the club's medical team would be keeping a close eye on skipper James Sicily, who tried to push through an ankle injury.

"They said he could come back on, but that he was a little bit sore, so putting him defence might be an issue," Mitchell said.

"We took a bit of a punt and put him in the front half. He just wasn't moving quite as well as we would have liked. You never know with an ankle until you wake up the next day or the next couple of days.

"We've got a seven-day break, we're over in Perth to get the Dockers. He'll rest up in the next day or two. I assume at this stage he won't be ruled out. We'll take him over, certainly, and we'll give him every chance to get that up. Fingers crossed."

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McRae took a decidedly "glass half-full" approach to the draw, which came after Hawthorn dominated nearly every statistical category, but Collingwood's ruthless efficiency inside 50 kept them in touch.

"When you're in front by a goal with 40 seconds to go, you think you're hanging onto those. I think we've got some work to do with decision-making late in quarters, they kicked a goal right on the siren at half-time, they kicked another at three-quarter time, then right on the [final] siren," McRae said.

"Fundamentally, I said to the boys tonight, 'we didn't win tonight, but we definitely didn't lose'. We played some really good footy against arguably the best team in the competition. We came here tonight to see how our game stacks up, and I think most of our fans would have been pretty happy.

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"The way we defend our D50s is as good as anyone in the competition. Yeah we had some moments where we can do better aerially, guys flying and clashing that we can get to work on, but when you defend your D50 like that, when you're under the pump, it's nice to know you can hold up.

"We're playing one of the best teams in the competition. Which glass do you want to drink: the half-empty one, or the half-full one? We're definitely half-full, and top me up, because we've got a bit more coming."

By contrast, Mitchell struggled to articulate his mixed emotions, given Hawthorn's curious output.

Coming into the match, it felt as if Hawthorn would either dominate, or it would be a very close match. Somehow, both results played out.

"I don't know how to give a name to the emotion. It's certainly odd. There's a part of me that thinks if you look at the numbers, how did we only come away with only two points?" Mitchell said.

"But then (given the score) with two minutes to go, how did we get two points?

"I'm unsure how to feel. To me, that's one of the beauties of sport. I know there's a lot of talk about the draw and playing extra time. I think we would have won if we had it, and I'm sure Craig would have said the same thing. But having a different emotion – that you don't normally get – adds to the beauty of sport.

"It was a completely different game to what we've been playing. We've been quite potent in scores per entry, but struggled for total number of entries today.

"I don't feel super positive, if I'm honest. Realistically, we know we need to improve our game, holistically. Did we improve parts of our game today? Sure. But some of the parts of our game that have been a bit more reliable fell away today – I look at the centre bounces, I think it was 19-5. That's an area where we had some trouble earlier in the year. But then not to be able to maximise it in the front half, you're frustrated with that.

"The glass is exactly in the middle for me, which is why it's a difficult feeling."