Hawthorn and Collingwood have played out an epic draw on Thursday night

Darcy Moore catches Dylan Moore high during the R8 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Moore, Dylan Moore, a draw.

Collingwood and Hawthorn have played out an extraordinary 93-93 draw at the MCG on Thursday night, with Dylan Moore kicking the equalising goal on the final siren to pinch two points for the Hawks.

MAGPIES V HAWKS Full match details and stats

Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore dropped a vital mark in the dying seconds of the match inside 50, and gave away a free kick for a high tackle in his resultant efforts to make amends.

Moore of the Dylan variety, previously unsighted throughout the match, showed nerves of steel to capitalise in front of goal, with the straight-tshooting Pies finishing on 15.3 (93), while the wayward Hawks can count their lucky stars after recording 13.15 (93).

Jamie Elliott's two fourth-term majors had looked to have secured a surprise victory for an incredibly efficient Collingwood, which threatened to score with every inside 50.

By comparison, the Hawks appeared to be trying to avoid kicking it between the big sticks, but it turned out Massimo D'Ambrosio had in fact kicked an "important point" just 20 seconds before Moore's nightmare turned into Moore's delight.

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Collingwood had taken over seven minutes to record a forward 50 in earnest, but was incredibly efficient for the remainder of the first term, and in a portent of things to come, kicked five goals straight from seven entries.

This was despite Hawthorn dominating the centre clearances 7-0, and the resulting inside 50s, chipping around the ball with ease but shot after shot drifted wide, and the manic desperation of Brayden Maynard brushing against what was set to be a Jack Gunston goal.

Jack Ginnivan, unmissable with freshly bleached hair for a rematch with his former side, finally stopped the rot after seven consecutive Hawthorn behinds, converting a tough set shot and celebrating with style.

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Steele Sidebottom played a defensive forward role on rebounder James Sicily in the first half, albeit hampered by a stood-on hand that blew up considerably in the opening minutes, but the quasi-tag was released in the second half.

Collingwood's recent lockdown specialist, Harry Perryman, was tasked with the unenviable job of keeping Nick Watson under wraps, and had done fairly well until he broke loose just before half-time.

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To add injury to insult, Perryman limped off with a hamstring injury immediately afterwards, leaving Isaac Quaynor to handle The Wizard in the second half.

With both teams coming off a five-day break, a touch of the overtired toddler crept into the game after the main break, with skill errors and frustration from both sides looking like marring the rest of the match.

But the class took over – a barely sighted Jamie Elliott, Watson's second, Mitch Lewis finally finding the middle of the sticks, Connor Macdonald spinning and holding his balance and kicking truly.

Of course, then it was Nick Daicos kicking a pearler from outside 50, before Watson waved his wand, conjuring a Calsher Dear goal on the siren, leaving the Hawks to secure a two-point lead to the final break after a topsy-turvy term.

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Sicily battled an ankle injury in the final term, returning in the last few minutes as a forward in an attempt to turn the tide, while Nick Daicos appeared hampered by a lower back concern and Darcy Cameron battled a sore knee.

Goal assist of the year?

Between Ginnivan, Watson and Nick Daicos, fans were spoilt for entertainment on Thursday night. All had moments of brilliance – Ginnivan's more to do with his canny ball use rather than spectacular feats – but it took the smallest man on the field to bring the MCG to its feet. With just seconds remaining in the third, Watson handballed over the bulk of Billy Frampton, ran on to the loose ball and scythed a kick into attack for Dear. Conjured something out of nothing, indeed.

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Defend, defend, defend – then go

Collingwood's backline was forced to keep its focus up for long stretches at a time, as Hawthorn hammered its forward line with repeat (but poor quality) entries. The Hawks' midfield had been completely controlling play, particularly out of the middle, but somehow, the Pies were clinging on for dear life. When they would get a chance, they'd charge through the middle, catching an out-of-sorts Hawks defence on the hop, and it was a motley but effective collection of goalkickers.

COLLINGWOOD 5.0 7.3 12.3 15.3 (93)

HAWTHORN 1.7 5.10 11.11 13.15 (93)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 3, De Goey 2, Hayes 2, Schultz, Anderson, Maynard, Buller, McStay, Steene, N.Daicos

Hawthorn: Macdonald 3, Watson 2, Lewis 2, D'Ambrosio, Ginnivan, Reeves, Newcombe, Dear

BEST

Collingwood: Houston, N.Daicos, Maynard, Crisp, De Goey, J.Daicos

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Macdonald, Amon, Watson, Mackenzie, Ginnivan

INJURIES

Collingwood: Perryman (hamstring), Cameron (knee), Sidebottom (hand)

Hawthorn: Sicily (ankle)

Crowd: 76,632 at the MCG