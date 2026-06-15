The coaches' votes for the round 14 games are in

Isaac Heeney during Sydney's game against Port Adelaide in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has moved to within five votes at the top in the race for the 2026 AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Heeney was one of five players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 14, moving him to 69 for the season, behind only Collingwood star Nick Daicos (74).

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

It is the Swans star's third game in a row to get 10 votes, and he's polled at least one vote in 10 of his 12 games so far this season.

Geelong star Max Holmes also picked up 10 votes to move into fourth spot, 11 votes behind Daicos, after his starring role against Gold Coast.

Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson, Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett and Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft were the other players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 14.

St Kilda pair Liam Ryan and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera both got nine votes from St Kilda's win over Greater Western Sydney, while Jack Darling (eight) led the way for North Melbourne in its win over his former side, West Coast.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

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Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Sam Berry (ADEL)

7 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

4 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

2 Rory Laird (ADEL)

Geelong v Gold Coast

10 Max Holmes (GEEL)

7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

2 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)

1 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

1 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)

Melbourne v Essendon

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Ed Langdon (MELB)

2 Koltyn Tholstrup (MELB)

2 Jake Bowey (MELB)

1 Jack Steele (MELB)

1 Will Setterfield (ESS)

North Melbourne v West Coast

8 Jack Darling (NMFC)

6 Tim Kelly (WCE)

5 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

5 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

3 Jobe Shanahan (WCE)

2 Jake Waterman (WCE)

1 Tom Blamires (NMFC)

Port Adelaide v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

4 Joe Richards (PORT)

4 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Jai Serong (SYD)

3 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Logan McDonald (SYD)

1 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

Richmond v Brisbane

10 Will Ashcroft (BL)

6 Tim Taranto (RICH)

6 Zac Bailey (BL)

6 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

1 Sam Draper (BL)

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

9 Liam Ryan (STK)

4 Cooper Sharman (STK)

4 Brent Daniels (GWS)

2 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

2 Aaron Cadman (GWS)

LEADERBOARD

74 Nick Daicos (COLL)

69 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

68 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

63 Max Holmes (GEEL)

60 Luke Jackson (FRE)

55 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

54 Zak Butters (PORT)

54 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

52 Max Gawn (MELB)

52 Lachie Neale (BL)

49 Shai Bolton (FRE)

46 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

45 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

45 Clayton Oliver (GWS)