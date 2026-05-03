A career-high seven goals from former Suns small forward sets up a Sydney victory in a close finish

Malcolm Rosas celebrates during the round eight match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG, May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY snapped Melbourne's unblemished 3:15pm Sunday record at the SCG, consolidating its ladder-leading position with a 17-point win that was set up by an unheralded off-season recruit.

The 19.17 (131) to 17.12 (114) victory extends the Swans' winning streak to five, bolstering a formidable 7-1 record that could prove pivotal in the race for the top four.

SWANS V DEMONS Full match details and stats

While the Dees initially slowed the tempo by clogging the corridor—triggering a seesawing first half with eight lead changes—they ultimately struggled to contain Sydney's efficiency.

Despite Melbourne holding slight advantages in clearances (45-43) and centre clearances (21-16), the Swans dominated territory with 63 inside-50s.

In his 250th match, Brodie Grundy overcame lingering soreness to dominate the air, outpointing Max Gawn in a milestone performance.

Meanwhile, Isaac Heeney overcame a slow start in his return from calf soreness to finish with 33 disposals, while James Jordon kept a tight leash on Kysaiah Pickett for much of the first half.

The game turned on the brilliance of Malcolm Rosas Jnr. After a scrappy opening, he ignited the Swans, exploiting a ‘spare’ forward role to slot five goals before half-time.

Though Jacob van Rooyen and Harry Sharp kept the Dees within two points at the first break, the loss of marquee recruit Brody Mihocek to a hamstring injury left Melbourne’s structure compromised.

Sydney seized control in the second term, piling on seven of nine goals to establish a 22-point half-time buffer. The surge continued in the third as Justin McInerney and Charlie Curnow pushed the margin to 34 points.

Melbourne refused to fold, launching a late charge led by Kozzy Pickett to slash the deficit to just 11 points in the dying stages.

However, Rosas Jnr effectively killed the contest with his sixth and seventh majors, before a late 50m penalty allowed Joel Amartey to ice the game with his fourth goal, staving off the Demons' final surge.

Rosas Jnr’s record-breaking day out

Malcolm Rosas Jnr enjoyed a prolific day out, booting a career-high seven goals to dismantle Melbourne’s defensive structures. Roaming inside 50 with impunity, the livewire became the first Swan since Ben Ronke in 2018 to kick five goals in a single half, including the match-opener. By half-time, he had amassed eight disposals — seven of them kicks — as the Demons struggled to contain him in space. Rosas Jnr added two more after the main break to secure the win, marking just the fifth time a Sydney player has recorded seven or more goals in a decade.

Learn More 01:28

Mihocek injury forces Demons re-shuffle

Melbourne was dealt a significant blow in the opening term as recruit Brody Mihocek retreated to the rooms with a left hamstring injury. The veteran played no further part after the setback, which occurred while tackling Lewis Melican. His absence forced Jacob van Rooyen and Max Heath to play taller, while captain Max Gawn spent extended periods forward. This left Heath to shoulder the primary ruck load against a dominant Brodie Grundy. At 33, Mihocek is no stranger to soft-tissue issues, having missed significant time with a similar injury back in 2024.

Learn More 00:42

Gawn move fails to spoil Grundy’s milestone moment

With Brody Mihocek sidelined, the anticipated ruck duel between Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy was diluted as the Demons captain was forced forward. Gawn made an immediate impact, kicking first-quarter and third-term majors to keep Melbourne in touch, despite copping a knock to the mouth. In response, Grundy anchored the Swans' engine room, dominating the air with 45 hit-outs to eclipse Gawn (22) and Max Heath (16). After hitting the post in the second, Grundy eventually found the goals in the final term, capping a milestone performance where he consistently outpointed his former teammates.

Learn More 00:47

SYDNEY 5.2 10.8 13.14 19.17 (131)

MELBOURNE 5.4 7.4 10.8 17.12 (114)



GOALS

Sydney: Rosas Jnr 7, Amartey 4, McDonald 3, McInerney, Papley, Curnow, Lloyd, Grundy

Melbourne: Sharp 2, Gawn 2, K.Pickett 2, Van Rooyen 2, Windsor, Jefferson, Heath, Laurie, Sparrow, Chandler, L.Pickett, Turner, Langford



BEST

Sydney: Rosas Jnr, Grundy, Mills, Heeney, Amartey

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Sparrow, Gawn, Sharp, Windsor



INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Melbourne: Mihocek (hamstring)



LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Melbourne: Nil



Crowd: 46,673 at the Sydney Cricket Ground