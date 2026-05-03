The match review findings from Sunday's round eight matches are in

Patrick Cripps and Jack Silvagni during Carlton's game against St Kilda in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has avoided a suspension for a chicken-wing tackle on St Kilda's Hugo Garcia.

Charged with misconduct, Cripps can instead accept a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea for his tackle on Garcia in the third quarter of Carlton's 39-point loss to the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Sanctions for the chicken-wing tackle have varied in the past, with Fremantle forward Sam Switkowski banned for two matches for a tackle on then-Collingwood player Jack Ginnivan in 2022.

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Former Richmond player Jack Riewoldt received a fine in 2019, but two-time Brownlow Medal winner Chris Judd served a four-week suspension in 2012 while playing for Carlton.

Judd's tackle on Leigh Adams left his North Melbourne opponent with a dislocated shoulder.

Cripps' tackle led to a fiery confrontation with former Carlton teammate Jack Silvagni, who moved to the Saints with fellow high-profile recruit Tom De Koning.

Young Carlton defender Harry Dean was also charged with misconduct for shoving St Kilda's Liam Ryan in the third quarter, and can accept the same sanction with an early guilty plea.

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But Dean is expected to spend some time on the sidelines after picking up a groin issue, with scans to determine the extent of the damage.

Garcia was also handed a $1000 fine for careless contact with an umpire in the second quarter.

Elsewhere, West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett was slapped with a $3000 fine for striking Richmond's Nick Vlastuin in the third quarter at Optus Stadium.