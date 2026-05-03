The Crows are counting the cost of their epic Showdown win on Friday night

Adelaide forward Taylor Walker during the Showdown in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker is set to miss the next few weeks after straining his hamstring in Friday night's Showdown.

Walker sustained the injury in the first quarter and didn't play any further part in the one-point win over Port Adelaide.

A scan has confirmed the 36-year-old suffered a low-grade hamstring strain.

Jordon Butts is also unlikely to play again before the Crows' bye in round 12 due to an adductor strain.

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The free agent has sustained a low-grade strain and is expected to miss up to three games.

Adelaide will travel to Melbourne next weekend to face Richmond at the MCG on Sunday.

The Crows squared the win-loss ledger at 4-4 after round eight.

They will host North Melbourne in round 10 then face Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium before their mid-season bye at the end of May.