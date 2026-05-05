Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|2-4 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Callum Ah Chee is set to play his first game since round two after recovering from a hamstring injury in a major boost for the Crows, who need to make at least two forced changes this week for their clash with Richmond. Injuries to Walker and Butts in the Showdown could open the door for key defender Nick Murray to return and tall forward Darcy Fogarty, who has spent five weeks sidelined with a back injury. Captain Jordan Dawson will be welcomed back when he is ready, with Charlie Edwards and Billy Dowling both on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|10-14 weeks
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|11-15 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Jarrod Berry
|Calf
|1 week
|Ty Gallop
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Luke Lloyd
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ben Murphy
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
There'll be at least one change for Friday night's team to host Carlton at the Gabba with Gallop out due to concussion. Darragh Joyce is a likely replacement in defence, although Zane Zakostelsky has played there previously this season also. Lincoln McCarthy is not listed on the club's report although appeared to be favouring his hamstring at the end of last weekend's win over Essendon. The cavalry is not far from returning with Gardiner and Berry potentially available the following week to face Geelong. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lucas Camporeale
|Kidney
|TBC
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
The Blues could make a raft of changes for Friday night's clash against the Lions after another dispiriting performance last week. George Hewett (31 disposals, two goals) continues to do all he can in the VFL, while first-year youngster Jack Ison (13 disposals, three goals) has pressed for a debut in recent weeks and was again strong in the twos across the weekend. Lachie Fogarty (24 disposals, one goal) and Blake Acres (19 disposals, two goals) were other experienced players to have impressed at reserves level, while Flynn Young and Cooper Lord were among the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Ankle
|Test
|Joel Cochran
|AC joint
|4-6 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Tim Membrey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Cameron could be available against Geelong on Saturday night after being cleared of major damage to his ankle after the draw in round eight, but Perryman will miss at least the next month with a hamstring strain. Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe will return after being managed against the Hawks, while Beau McCreery also missed due to general soreness and is available. Cochran will undergo surgery this week on his shoulder after damaging his AC joint. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|Test
|Angus Clarke
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Collarbone
|4 weeks
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|TBC
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Isaac Kako
|Back
|TBC
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Rhys Unwin
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers could welcome back Mason Redman for their clash against the Giants after he made his return through the VFL. Midfielder Darcy Parish is also set to be available, having been managed for the loss to the Lions, while Archie May could return from his knee injury. Caldwell is dealing with an ankle issue and could be available, but El-Hawli and Unwin are facing spells on the sidelines, while recruit Fiorini will undergo surgery on his back. Unlucky to be dropped, Elijah Tsatas had 34 disposals and 10 clearances in the VFL, while Zak Johnson (28) continued to push his case. Will Setterfield (25 disposals and nine tackles) and Archie Perkins (20 and eight) were also solid, while Hussien El Achkar and Liam McMahon each kicked three goals. Ruck Nick Bryan (15 disposals and 22 hitouts) is closing in on an AFL return, while Harrison Jones (calf) and Vigo Visentini (hamstring) are available again. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Face
|2 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Defender Judd McVee has become an important part of the Dockers' versatile backline and should return this week after missing the Western Bulldogs clash with illness. With McVee back and Walker returning to main training after concussion, it brings the Dockers' squad close to full strength, with Darcy and O'Meara progressing. Alex Pearce has pulled up well after copping a heavy knock to his shoulder, with key defender Hugh Davies in strong form at WAFL level if needed. Small forward Chris Scerri, wingman Nathan O'Driscoll and half-back Cooper Simpson are others on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Mark Blicavs
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Gryan Miers
|Knee
|Test
|Jacob Molier
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jay Polkinghorne
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Henry and Miers face fitness tests ahead of the Magpies clash, with Henry recovering from foot soreness and Miers requiring assessment throughout this week’s training. Molier is ruled out for a week following a minor hamstring strain, while Blicavs is 1–3 weeks away after completing his first running session on Monday. Additionally, Polkinghorne and Matofai-Forbes remain on track as they progress through their respective rehabilitation programs. Pushing for senior selection, veteran ruck Rhys Stanley dominated the VFL with 39 hitouts and a goal, spearheading Geelong’s 13-point victory. Midfielders George Stevens (34 disposals, 12 clearances), Jhye Clark (32 touches) and Mitch Knevitt (27 disposals) also maintained elite form to press for selection. Oli Wiltshire contributed 13 disposals, while young forward Jesse Mellor finished with two goals. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Clohesy
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|6+ weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Rowell will take part in main training on Wednesday and provided he gets through that would be likely to face St Kilda in Darwin on Saturday night. Jarrod Witts was rested at the weekend in favour of Ned Moyle and should return to face the Saints' dual ruck threats of Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall, with coach Damien Hardwick saying he had flirted with the idea of two genuine rucks. Zeke Uwland was also rested against the Giants and appears the ideal replacement for suspended wingman Clohesy, although fellow draftee Jai Murray (41 and a goal) is right in the frame for a debut after a blistering VFL performance. Beau Addinsall has also strung together an excellent patch at the lower level and has impressed the club's hierarchy. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Jesse Hogan
|Hip
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Nick Madden
|Knee
|TBC
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Angwin will miss the Bombers clash with concussion, while Hogan faces a fitness test for a hip pointer. Scans confirmed a low-grade syndesmosis injury for Aleer, who is expected to be sidelined for 1–2 weeks following treatment on Wednesday. Smith has hit a hurdle in his reconditioning, requiring a revised management plan. Conversely, Angove and Taylor are nearing selection, with both slated to rejoin team training this week. Looking to fill the gaps, several VFL stars have put forth undeniable cases for selection. Harry Rowston was dominant with 31 disposals and a goal, supported by Jack Ough (29 touches) and Toby McMullin in the engine room. Up forward, Max Gruzewski spearheaded a 56-point win with four goals, while Riley Hamilton (three goals) and Jake Riccardi kept the scoreboard ticking. In the defensive half, Conor Stone remained rock solid alongside Oskar Taylor, who provided elite rebound with 24 disposals. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Mabior Chol
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Calsher Dear
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
The high performance department has taken a hit with veteran physio Andrew Lambart requiring surgery after doing both hamstrings last Thursday night. Hawthorn will unveil another debutant in the form of third-year defender Bodie Ryan after a decent run for Box Hill in the VFL. Dear will miss the trip to Perth to face the Doctors due to an adductor strain but could Aidan Schubert be considered as a second debutant? Henry Hustwaite, Sam Butler and Bailey Macdonald all impressed for Box Hill last Friday night. Day joined full training on Tuesday and is closing in on a return in the coming weeks. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Aidan Johnson
|Hip/groin
|Test
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|2-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Ricky Mentha jnr
|Ankle
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Trent Rivers
|Knee
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
A number of Demons are in line for a return this week. Rivers will undergo a fitness test ahead of the weekend after overcoming the knee issue that has kept him sidelined for more than a month, while defender Jake Bowey (23 disposals) has now strung together two VFL games following a long-term foot injury and could be in line for a senior recall. Veteran Tom McDonald (27 disposals, eight marks) again impressed for Casey and is also in the mix to return. The Demons need to find a replacement for Mihocek, who will be sidelined at least three weeks after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain early in the match against the Swans. Key forward Luker Kentfield (two goals, nine disposals) and first-year small forward Tom Matthews (three goals,10 touches) both performed strongly in the VFL and could be considered for a debut. Meanwhile, Lindsay's return has been delayed after experiencing hip and groin soreness following a return to running last week. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Robert Hansen jnr
|Groin
|TBC
|River Stevens
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas will need Davies-Uniacke to pass a fitness test before Saturday's clash against the Swans, but George Wardlaw (illness) has recovered and will be fit to play. Taylor Goad (19 disposals, one goal) and Cooper Harvey (32 disposals, five marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Toby Pink and Jacob Konstanty were also among the emergencies for the senior side last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Anastasopoulos
|Concussion
|Test
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Port has a couple of key defenders back in consideration this week following lengthy layoffs. Esava Ratugolea has overcome a knee injury and is available for the first time since round three, while Harrison Ramm (ankle) is also in the frame for the first time this season. Although it's unlikely Josh Carr will make any changes for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs following an excellent past three weeks, Jack Watkins, Will Lorenz and Jackson Mead continue to knock the door down with excellent form in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jasper Alger
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Sam Banks
|Collarbone
|4 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|7-10 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Achilles
|8-12 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|TBC
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Zane Peucker
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|MCL
|4-6 weeks
|Maurice Rioli
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|TBC
|Kaleb Smith
|Groin
|1 week
|Tim Taranto
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
If 15 on the injury list felt excessive last Tuesday, 17 is absurd. Taranto should be right to return this week, after taking an extra week to recover from lingering concussion symptoms, and will replace Prestia (3-4 weeks). Budding star Lalor has avoided surgery but will miss the next 2-3 months, while Gibcus has been ruled out for the season, undergoing stabilisation surgery but not a full knee reconstruction. Timelines have finally been set for the return of Sims, Hotton and Clarke. Just three players lined up in the VFL, with Luke Trainor the travelling emergency for the seniors. Liam Fawcett kicked two, while Samson Ryan responded from his omission with 34 hitouts and 20 touches. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eamonn Armstrong
|Concussion
|Test
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Angus Hastie
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Isaac Keeler
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hip cork
|TBC
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
King, Dow, Higgins and Butler were all ruled out on Sunday, but the Saints could regain Ryan for the trip to Darwin to face Gold Coast. Clark’s luckless run has continues with the midfielder undergoing surgery on his knee after an issue out of the win over West Coast in round seven. Hugh Boxshall starred in the VFL on Saturday to put his hand up for another shot in the senior team, while Tobie Travaglia was busy after returning from a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Braeden Campbell
|Leg
|3 months
|Will Green
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|6 months
|Max King
|Back
|3 months
|Tom McCartin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
McCartin is steadily progressing through his rehabilitation for a knee ligament sprain, with a return expected in the next one to two weeks. Meanwhile, Adams remains sidelined for six to eight weeks as he continues his hamstring recovery. Both Campbell and Andrew are building strength and nearing a return to running as they navigate three-month timelines. Green, Gulden and King all remain on track as they move through their respective rehabilitation programs. Should Brodie Grundy require a rest, Peter Ladhams has made an undeniable case for a senior recall, amassing 32 disposals and 33 hitouts in another dominant VFL performance. Caiden Cleary (35 touches) and Corey Warner (two goals, 24 disposals) also impressed, while experienced duo Joel Hamling (23 touches, 10 marks) and Harry Cunningham (22 disposals, 9 marks) anchored the defence. Up forward, Hayden McLean proved clinical with two goals and a vital late intercept to secure the win over Casey. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Shoulder
|8-9 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Harry Edwards will be a much-needed inclusion in defence if he's available this week, with the 204cm backman returning from concussion in the WAFL on managed minutes. The Eagles' backline has struggled and the match committee could also look to in-form defender Rhett Bazzo if more change is needed. Bo Allan should be considered to return against Melbourne, while midfielder Tom Gross has performed at WAFL level and should soon earn the opportunity to develop at the top level. Jack Williams (three goals and six marks in the WAFL) is available if one of the club's young talls needs a rest. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke Kennedy
|Eye
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Rory Lobb
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: May 5, 2026
In the mix
Marcus Bontempelli has carried a knee injury across the past fortnight but is expected to face Port Adelaide on Friday night. Budarick is pushing to return from a hamstrint injury, but the Dogs will still be undermanned in defence without O’Donnell or Lobb. Weightman is now only a few weeks away from being available to return at VFL level. Cooper Hynes impressed for Footscray to put his hand up for another shot at AFL level. - Josh Gabelich