Adelaide forward Taylor Walker during the Showdown in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Adductor 2-3 weeks Mitch Hinge Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mark Keane Leg 2-4 weeks Taylor Walker Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Callum Ah Chee is set to play his first game since round two after recovering from a hamstring injury in a major boost for the Crows, who need to make at least two forced changes this week for their clash with Richmond. Injuries to Walker and Butts in the Showdown could open the door for key defender Nick Murray to return and tall forward Darcy Fogarty, who has spent five weeks sidelined with a back injury. Captain Jordan Dawson will be welcomed back when he is ready, with Charlie Edwards and Billy Dowling both on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 10-14 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 11-15 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion Concussion protocols Jarrod Berry Calf 1 week Ty Gallop Concussion Concussion protocols Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 1 week Eric Hipwood Knee 5-6 weeks Luke Lloyd Ankle 1 week Ben Murphy Hamstring 1 week Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 8 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

There'll be at least one change for Friday night's team to host Carlton at the Gabba with Gallop out due to concussion. Darragh Joyce is a likely replacement in defence, although Zane Zakostelsky has played there previously this season also. Lincoln McCarthy is not listed on the club's report although appeared to be favouring his hamstring at the end of last weekend's win over Essendon. The cavalry is not far from returning with Gardiner and Berry potentially available the following week to face Geelong. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

The Blues could make a raft of changes for Friday night's clash against the Lions after another dispiriting performance last week. George Hewett (31 disposals, two goals) continues to do all he can in the VFL, while first-year youngster Jack Ison (13 disposals, three goals) has pressed for a debut in recent weeks and was again strong in the twos across the weekend. Lachie Fogarty (24 disposals, one goal) and Blake Acres (19 disposals, two goals) were other experienced players to have impressed at reserves level, while Flynn Young and Cooper Lord were among the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Ankle Test Joel Cochran AC joint 4-6 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Tim Membrey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 4-5 weeks Lachie Sullivan Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Cameron could be available against Geelong on Saturday night after being cleared of major damage to his ankle after the draw in round eight, but Perryman will miss at least the next month with a hamstring strain. Scott Pendlebury and Jeremy Howe will return after being managed against the Hawks, while Beau McCreery also missed due to general soreness and is available. Cochran will undergo surgery this week on his shoulder after damaging his AC joint. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle Test Angus Clarke Foot 4 weeks Saad El-Hawli Collarbone 4 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 3 weeks Isaac Kako Back TBC Nic Martin Knee Season Jordan Ridley Calf 3 weeks Rhys Unwin Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers could welcome back Mason Redman for their clash against the Giants after he made his return through the VFL. Midfielder Darcy Parish is also set to be available, having been managed for the loss to the Lions, while Archie May could return from his knee injury. Caldwell is dealing with an ankle issue and could be available, but El-Hawli and Unwin are facing spells on the sidelines, while recruit Fiorini will undergo surgery on his back. Unlucky to be dropped, Elijah Tsatas had 34 disposals and 10 clearances in the VFL, while Zak Johnson (28) continued to push his case. Will Setterfield (25 disposals and nine tackles) and Archie Perkins (20 and eight) were also solid, while Hussien El Achkar and Liam McMahon each kicked three goals. Ruck Nick Bryan (15 disposals and 22 hitouts) is closing in on an AFL return, while Harrison Jones (calf) and Vigo Visentini (hamstring) are available again. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Calf 2-4 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Face 2 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 7-8 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion Test Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Defender Judd McVee has become an important part of the Dockers' versatile backline and should return this week after missing the Western Bulldogs clash with illness. With McVee back and Walker returning to main training after concussion, it brings the Dockers' squad close to full strength, with Darcy and O'Meara progressing. Alex Pearce has pulled up well after copping a heavy knock to his shoulder, with key defender Hugh Davies in strong form at WAFL level if needed. Small forward Chris Scerri, wingman Nathan O'Driscoll and half-back Cooper Simpson are others on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Mark Blicavs Knee 1-3 weeks Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jack Henry Foot Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 4 weeks Gryan Miers Knee Test Jacob Molier Hamstring 1 week Jay Polkinghorne Foot 3-5 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Henry and Miers face fitness tests ahead of the Magpies clash, with Henry recovering from foot soreness and Miers requiring assessment throughout this week’s training. Molier is ruled out for a week following a minor hamstring strain, while Blicavs is 1–3 weeks away after completing his first running session on Monday. Additionally, Polkinghorne and Matofai-Forbes remain on track as they progress through their respective rehabilitation programs. Pushing for senior selection, veteran ruck Rhys Stanley dominated the VFL with 39 hitouts and a goal, spearheading Geelong’s 13-point victory. Midfielders George Stevens (34 disposals, 12 clearances), Jhye Clark (32 touches) and Mitch Knevitt (27 disposals) also maintained elite form to press for selection. Oli Wiltshire contributed 13 disposals, while young forward Jesse Mellor finished with two goals. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Clohesy Suspension Round 11 Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks Matt Rowell Ankle Test Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Rowell will take part in main training on Wednesday and provided he gets through that would be likely to face St Kilda in Darwin on Saturday night. Jarrod Witts was rested at the weekend in favour of Ned Moyle and should return to face the Saints' dual ruck threats of Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall, with coach Damien Hardwick saying he had flirted with the idea of two genuine rucks. Zeke Uwland was also rested against the Giants and appears the ideal replacement for suspended wingman Clohesy, although fellow draftee Jai Murray (41 and a goal) is right in the frame for a debut after a blistering VFL performance. Beau Addinsall has also strung together an excellent patch at the lower level and has impressed the club's hierarchy. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 1-2 weeks Cody Angove Hamstring 3 weeks Ryan Angwin Concussion TBC Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip Test Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee TBC Logan Smith Knee TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring 3 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Angwin will miss the Bombers clash with concussion, while Hogan faces a fitness test for a hip pointer. Scans confirmed a low-grade syndesmosis injury for Aleer, who is expected to be sidelined for 1–2 weeks following treatment on Wednesday. Smith has hit a hurdle in his reconditioning, requiring a revised management plan. Conversely, Angove and Taylor are nearing selection, with both slated to rejoin team training this week. Looking to fill the gaps, several VFL stars have put forth undeniable cases for selection. Harry Rowston was dominant with 31 disposals and a goal, supported by Jack Ough (29 touches) and Toby McMullin in the engine room. Up forward, Max Gruzewski spearheaded a 56-point win with four goals, while Riley Hamilton (three goals) and Jake Riccardi kept the scoreboard ticking. In the defensive half, Conor Stone remained rock solid alongside Oskar Taylor, who provided elite rebound with 24 disposals. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Shoulder 1 week Mabior Chol Hamstring 1-2 weeks Will Day Shoulder 2-3 weeks Calsher Dear Adductor 1-2 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

The high performance department has taken a hit with veteran physio Andrew Lambart requiring surgery after doing both hamstrings last Thursday night. Hawthorn will unveil another debutant in the form of third-year defender Bodie Ryan after a decent run for Box Hill in the VFL. Dear will miss the trip to Perth to face the Doctors due to an adductor strain but could Aidan Schubert be considered as a second debutant? Henry Hustwaite, Sam Butler and Bailey Macdonald all impressed for Box Hill last Friday night. Day joined full training on Tuesday and is closing in on a return in the coming weeks. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Campbell Neck TBC Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 2-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Jake Melksham Ankle 1-2 weeks Ricky Mentha jnr Ankle TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 3-5 weeks Trent Rivers Knee Test Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

A number of Demons are in line for a return this week. Rivers will undergo a fitness test ahead of the weekend after overcoming the knee issue that has kept him sidelined for more than a month, while defender Jake Bowey (23 disposals) has now strung together two VFL games following a long-term foot injury and could be in line for a senior recall. Veteran Tom McDonald (27 disposals, eight marks) again impressed for Casey and is also in the mix to return. The Demons need to find a replacement for Mihocek, who will be sidelined at least three weeks after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain early in the match against the Swans. Key forward Luker Kentfield (two goals, nine disposals) and first-year small forward Tom Matthews (three goals,10 touches) both performed strongly in the VFL and could be considered for a debut. Meanwhile, Lindsay's return has been delayed after experiencing hip and groin soreness following a return to running last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring Test Zac Fisher Hamstring 2-3 weeks Robert Hansen jnr Groin TBC River Stevens Knee 6 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will need Davies-Uniacke to pass a fitness test before Saturday's clash against the Swans, but George Wardlaw (illness) has recovered and will be fit to play. Taylor Goad (19 disposals, one goal) and Cooper Harvey (32 disposals, five marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Toby Pink and Jacob Konstanty were also among the emergencies for the senior side last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Concussion Test Mani Liddy Groin 1-2 weeks Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 3-5 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 4-6 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 8-10 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 12-14 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Port has a couple of key defenders back in consideration this week following lengthy layoffs. Esava Ratugolea has overcome a knee injury and is available for the first time since round three, while Harrison Ramm (ankle) is also in the frame for the first time this season. Although it's unlikely Josh Carr will make any changes for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs following an excellent past three weeks, Jack Watkins, Will Lorenz and Jackson Mead continue to knock the door down with excellent form in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 3 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 4 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone 4 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 7-10 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Taj Hotton Hip 6-8 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 8-12 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 3 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 6 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 3-4 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith MCL 4-6 weeks Maurice Rioli Hamstring 4 weeks Tom Sims Foot 3-4 weeks Josh Smillie Quad TBC Kaleb Smith Groin 1 week Tim Taranto Concussion Test Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

If 15 on the injury list felt excessive last Tuesday, 17 is absurd. Taranto should be right to return this week, after taking an extra week to recover from lingering concussion symptoms, and will replace Prestia (3-4 weeks). Budding star Lalor has avoided surgery but will miss the next 2-3 months, while Gibcus has been ruled out for the season, undergoing stabilisation surgery but not a full knee reconstruction. Timelines have finally been set for the return of Sims, Hotton and Clarke. Just three players lined up in the VFL, with Luke Trainor the travelling emergency for the seniors. Liam Fawcett kicked two, while Samson Ryan responded from his omission with 34 hitouts and 20 touches. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eamonn Armstrong Concussion Test Dan Butler Hamstring 2-4 weeks Hunter Clark Knee TBC Paddy Dow Concussion Concussion protocols Angus Hastie Concussion Test Jack Higgins Concussion Concussion protocols Isaac Keeler Hamstring Test Max King Hamstring 6 weeks Liam Ryan Hip cork TBC Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

King, Dow, Higgins and Butler were all ruled out on Sunday, but the Saints could regain Ryan for the trip to Darwin to face Gold Coast. Clark’s luckless run has continues with the midfielder undergoing surgery on his knee after an issue out of the win over West Coast in round seven. Hugh Boxshall starred in the VFL on Saturday to put his hand up for another shot in the senior team, while Tobie Travaglia was busy after returning from a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 6-8 weeks Riak Andrew Quad TBC Braeden Campbell Leg 3 months Will Green Foot 7 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 8-10 weeks Liam Hetherton Back 6 months Max King Back 3 months Tom McCartin Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

McCartin is steadily progressing through his rehabilitation for a knee ligament sprain, with a return expected in the next one to two weeks. Meanwhile, Adams remains sidelined for six to eight weeks as he continues his hamstring recovery. Both Campbell and Andrew are building strength and nearing a return to running as they navigate three-month timelines. Green, Gulden and King all remain on track as they move through their respective rehabilitation programs. Should Brodie Grundy require a rest, Peter Ladhams has made an undeniable case for a senior recall, amassing 32 disposals and 33 hitouts in another dominant VFL performance. Caiden Cleary (35 touches) and Corey Warner (two goals, 24 disposals) also impressed, while experienced duo Joel Hamling (23 touches, 10 marks) and Harry Cunningham (22 disposals, 9 marks) anchored the defence. Up forward, Hayden McLean proved clinical with two goals and a vital late intercept to secure the win over Casey. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 3-4 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 8-9 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee 2-4 weeks Deven Robertson Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Harry Edwards will be a much-needed inclusion in defence if he's available this week, with the 204cm backman returning from concussion in the WAFL on managed minutes. The Eagles' backline has struggled and the match committee could also look to in-form defender Rhett Bazzo if more change is needed. Bo Allan should be considered to return against Melbourne, while midfielder Tom Gross has performed at WAFL level and should soon earn the opportunity to develop at the top level. Jack Williams (three goals and six marks in the WAFL) is available if one of the club's young talls needs a rest. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring Test Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Hamstring Test Luke Kennedy Eye 1-2 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Concussion protocols Rory Lobb Hamstring 2-3 weeks James O'Donnell Hamstring 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee 3-5 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 6-7 weeks Updated: May 5, 2026

In the mix

Marcus Bontempelli has carried a knee injury across the past fortnight but is expected to face Port Adelaide on Friday night. Budarick is pushing to return from a hamstrint injury, but the Dogs will still be undermanned in defence without O’Donnell or Lobb. Weightman is now only a few weeks away from being available to return at VFL level. Cooper Hynes impressed for Footscray to put his hand up for another shot at AFL level. - Josh Gabelich