IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Damo takes us behind the curtain of his exclusive interview with Michael Voss
- Riley talks through the departure of Carlton list manager Nick Austin
- The Grand Final rematch promises to be a cracker
- Scott Pendlebury is set to cash in on his signature guernsey
- Nat offers up some Wednesday Wisdom

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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Voss sits down with Damian Barrett

In an exclusive interview, departing Carlton coach Michael Voss sits down with Damian Barrett