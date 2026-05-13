IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Damo takes us behind the curtain of his exclusive interview with Michael Voss

- Riley talks through the departure of Carlton list manager Nick Austin

- The Grand Final rematch promises to be a cracker

- Scott Pendlebury is set to cash in on his signature guernsey

- Nat offers up some Wednesday Wisdom

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