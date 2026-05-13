IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo takes us behind the curtain of his exclusive interview with Michael Voss
- Riley talks through the departure of Carlton list manager Nick Austin
- The Grand Final rematch promises to be a cracker
- Scott Pendlebury is set to cash in on his signature guernsey
- Nat offers up some Wednesday Wisdom
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts