Eagles midfielder Tim Kelly is "enjoying the grind" again as his side looks to bounce back

Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar midfielder Tim Kelly says he has learned to enjoy the grind of the Eagles' rebuild and put more focus on his young teammates' improvement as he enjoys a return to form in 2026.

Kelly, who was left out of the Eagles' season-opener, has been among Waalitj Marawar's best players since earning his spot back in round two and is helping lead a young midfield with his improved contested and clearance game.

The 31-year-old, who dropped himself to the WAFL last year during a form slump while playing forward, said he was loving his football in 2026 and the role he was playing with the team's young stars.

"I'm in a much better place than I've been for a couple of years … and just enjoying the grind, enjoying the challenge and just trying to bring my strengths week to week and help my teammates," Kelly said on Wednesday.

"For a little while now, I've probably focused really hard on what it is I need to do as a player to get better.

"(But) I think as I've gotten a little bit older, while that is still number one, it's also how can I help my teammates?

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"We're in a pretty unique situation where most weeks we've got one of the youngest teams out there. So how can I really help my teammates, especially as a midfield group?"

Kelly has lifted his average disposals from 17.6 last year to a team-high 23.4 this season, while also improving his contested possession (10.0) and clearance (4.4) returns, and leading the Eagles for groundballs (8.6).

The midfielder opened up on his 2025 season, which saw him forced out of the midfield and playing forward for a period before speaking to coach Andrew McQualter about dropping himself to the WAFL in round 18.

The club champion and 2019 All-Australian was keen to fight for his spot as an onballer and was able to finish the season strongly at AFL level after earning his spot back.

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"I probably wasn't having the impact I would have liked and it (playing forward) was different to me. It was less ball hunting and more positioning and more off-ball running," Kelly said.

"It was either be the sub or potentially miss, but most likely be the sub. I just said, 'Mate, why don't I just go back to the WAFL and I'll work on getting back to playing my best footy around the ball? I'm happy to fight for my spot in the team as a midfielder.'

"I came back in the side and was pretty proud with my last few weeks and how I finished the year off. I've just been trying to carry that into this pre-season and this season."

Kelly spoke last pre-season about "trying to love the game again" while his future was in the spotlight as an uncontracted player, and he moved to clarify those comments on Wednesday.

Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The former Geelong star said he was "absolutely loving footy" in 2026 and the infectious energy of the club's young players was reminding him of what it was like to enter the AFL.

"I'm absolutely loving footy. I've always loved footy, and I'm very grateful to do what I do and happy to clear that up," Kelly said.

"What I should have said [then] is that I'm just keen to help this club get back to winning.

"Although we've only just got a couple of wins, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm just really enjoying the process and the Monday to Friday and seeing glimpses on game day. If we can tighten up our good from our bad, I think we're going to be OK."