Joel Jeffrey says moving far away from family is one of the biggest obstacles for Indigenous AFL players

Jamarra Ugle-Hagen, Joel Jeffrey, Daniel Rioli and Ben Long during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Darwin Launch. Picture: AFL Photos

ADDING a 20th AFL team in Darwin would help increase the number of Indigenous players at the top level, according to Gold Coast utility Joel Jeffrey.

On the eve of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the competition's governing body has established a First Nations Impact Fund to help address the issue of declining Indigenous participation numbers at the elite level.

There are 62 First Nations players on AFL club lists in 2026, a significant drop from the record 87 in 2020.

Jeffrey said one of the difficulties in encouraging youngsters from the Top End to chase their AFL dreams was the distance they had to move from home.

With Tasmania set to become the 19th team in 2028, Jeffrey says a 20th licence going to a team in Darwin could be a solution to the problem.

"It's just how do we get them (players) out of communities? They get very homesick, so how do we get the support around them?", Jeffrey said in Darwin on Wednesday.

"They all want to play AFL footy, but it's not that easy for them leaving family in their communities.

"How do we support them going forward to make it to the big time?

"I reckon (a team in Darwin) would be a good idea, so kids don't have to travel that far as you would to (clubs in) Melbourne or Perth.

"For the 20th team to be here would be pretty special for all the young kids up here."

Joel Jeffrey during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Darwin Launch. Picture: AFL Photos

In the meantime, the 24-year-old threw his support behind an idea pitched by St Kilda coach Ross Lyon that would see all clubs "share the load" and bring games to the Territory each year.

Gold Coast is unbeaten in nine games at TIO Stadium since taking games north in 2022, but the club's contract with the North Territory government expires this year and is currently being renegotiated.

"Not everyone here follows the Suns," Jeffrey said.

"What Ross said was pretty special. I'm sure if you get more people from the communities outside Darwin to come to games here, it'd be great."

Last Saturday night, Lyon suggested every club should play a Darwin game in what would be a major expansion of the AFL's northern exposure.

"Probably the opportunity for the AFL is play nine games here - every team, come and play a game here," he said.

A general scene during Gold Coast's game against St Kilda in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Imagine Darwin with nine games for the year - why give it to one club and two games?

"I'm sure they'd get some government support. Everyone do some heavy lifting for the Territory - they produce great players.

"We'd play our part, I'm sure other clubs would - well, they should.

"Would that help Indigenous players in Darwin and the NT?"