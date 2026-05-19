The AFL Executive has confirmed the Hawthorn Football Club will transition out of playing home matches in Tasmania from 2028

The AFL Executive, with the endorsement of the AFL Commission, has confirmed that the Hawthorn Football Club will transition out of playing home matches in Tasmania from the 2028 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, coinciding with the entry of the Tasmania Devils into the AFL competition.

“Hawthorn and Tasmania have shared a long and successful partnership over many years, one that has delivered significant benefits for the state, the club, the AFL and, most importantly, Hawthorn fans across Tasmania, particularly in Launceston.” AFL Chief Operating Officer Tom Harley said.

“The AFL acknowledges and thanks the Hawthorn Football Club for its outstanding contribution to footy in Tasmania, and for the role it has played in growing the game and building connection with the Tasmanian and Launceston communities.

“With the Tasmania Devils entering the AFL competition in 2028, it is appropriate that the Devils become the primary focus for football in the state, giving Tasmanians their own team to support on the national stage.”

Hawthorn will continue to play home games in Launceston during the 2027 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.