Gold Coast will attempt to rectify its less than stellar record in the month after its Darwin trip, starting with North Melbourne in round 11

Jed Walter kicks at goal during Gold Coast's win over Yartapuulti in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has proven unbeatable in Darwin, but history shows the real challenge comes in the following month.

The Suns wrapped up another successful nine-day, two-game sweep in their annual trip to the Top End last Friday night, beating Yartapuulti by 25 points to move to 7-3 and into fourth spot.

It's been a familiar tale since they took two home games a year to TIO Stadium in 2022 via an arrangement with the Northern Territory government.

Five years, five unbeaten trips and a perfect 10-0 record.

Ned Moyle celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's win over Yartapuulti in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But as head of high performance Alex Rigby told AFL.com.au last week, the Suns now judge the success of their Territory journey on more than the two games up there.

"We have been really successful up here, but the toll it takes post-travel is something we've been identifying as a period that we need to adjust," he said.

"When we first came up here, our period post-Darwin … was quite unsuccessful. It takes its toll."

Largely, that comes in the form of a physical toll. Two games played in temperatures in the high 20s and humidity in excess of 80 per cent is not easy.

In each of the previous four years, Gold Coast has won just one game in the month following Darwin, which has routinely stalled its season.

There has always been a bye in that month, coming straight away in 2022 and 2023 and after another three games in 2024 and 2025.

It doesn't matter where the bye is, the season stalls.

The strength of opponent often has a say in that too, as evidenced by last year's narrow losses to Fremantle and Geelong, but the club has identified the period as a red flag.

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"We've done a lot of research and investigations into what our schedule looks like post-Darwin and how much recovery we give them," Rigby said.

"We probably measure the success of the trip based on what it looks like post-trip, rather than what it looks like up here.

"We're trying to prepare for the end of the season and ensuring our squad is in good health for the whole season."

North Melbourne awaits at Marvel Stadium on Saturday off an eight-day break, followed by the mid-season bye and then matches against 2025 grand finalists Brisbane (People First Stadium) and Geelong (GMHBA Stadium).

Gold Coast's record post-Darwin

2022

1-2 – bye, defeated Adelaide, lost to Port Adelaide, lost to Collingwood

2023

1-2 – bye, lost to Carlton, defeated Hawthorn, lost to Collingwood

2024

1-2 – lost to Carlton defeated Essendon, lost to St Kilda, bye

2025

1-2 – defeated St Kilda, lost to Fremantle, lost to Geelong, bye