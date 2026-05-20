Walyalup is looking for a club-best 10 wins in a row but are staying in the moment ahead of Euro-Yroke clash

Shai Bolton and Isaiah Dudley after the round 10 match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG, May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PROSPECT of a record-breaking 10th consecutive win will not be a motivating factor for Walyalup coach Justin Longmuir this week, despite the Dockers being in a position to create history against Euro-Yroke on Friday night.

Walyalup has matched the record of nine straight wins set by the club in 2006 and again in 2015 under Ross Lyon, with St Kilda's coach now standing between the Dockers and a record-breaking win at Optus Stadium.

Longmuir said the team's mantra of staying in the moment had served it well since a Friday loss to the Saints in round eight last season, and focusing on records would not be productive this week.

"It's not that those things don't matter in the long run, but it just doesn't help you win games," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"I don't need motivation to do my work off the back of those sort of records.

"It's more like leaning in on the process and controlling what we can control, really, and that's where our focus has been and it's held us in good stead."

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Longmuir said the loss to St Kilda last year had been a turning point for the Dockers, who have gone 21-5 since, with the team overcoming its inconsistency and narrowing its focus.

"Some of the mantras coming out of that game have been staying in the moment and just focusing on the upcoming opponent, rather than getting too far ahead of ourselves and riding the ups and downs," he said.

"We've become a lot more steady as a team but also a footy club post that and our performances have replicated that."

The Dockers and Saints will each be preparing for Friday night's clash on five-day breaks, with Euro-Yroke forward Jack Higgins already ruled out with a knee issue.

The Dockers will hope to regain midfielder Corey Wagner, while experienced midfielder/wingman Jaeger O'Meara is pushing to be available after recovering from a facial injury.

Corey Wagner during the round six match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, April 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Longmuir said small forward Isaiah Dudley would be monitored after copping a heavy cork against Essendon, but the short break would not be an issue for the rest of the team.

"It probably compresses the week a little bit in terms of the work you have to do as a coach, but the players have bounced into the week really well," he said.

"They got back from Melbourne at a decent time and then had the day off after, which was good for them to recover.

"A lot of teams have had to perform off five-day breaks this year and they've done well, so it's no excuse."

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The Dockers seized an opportunity to manage star players Luke Jackson and Caleb Serong in the second half of last week's win against the Bombers, with the pair playing 68 and 72 per cent game time respectively.

Longmuir said he did not like getting "too cute" with managing players within games, but the margin had allowed them to do some forward planning with the team's more combative players.

He highlighted the depth available this season after defender Oscar McDonald and speedster Chris Scerri stepped in against the Bombers and performed, with defender Karl Worner and midfielder Neil Erasmus among those enjoying much improved seasons.

Christopher Scerri during the round 10 match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG, May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our fitness staff have done a great job to get our players in great physical shape. We haven't had a lot of injuries, but when we have, we've had players come in and play their role," Longmuir said.

"People talk about maybe the top-end talent and how good they're going, but it's been the players that have come in and played roles or grown their games.

"You need a squad to be successful. You don't rely on five or six individuals, or you don't rely on 20 guys.

"You need a squad and I feel like we've been able to recruit and develop players in different roles and that's put us in this position off the back of a lot of planning and a lot of hard work."