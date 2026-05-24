A stack of players have added an extra position in Fantasy Classic and Draft

Jagga Smith, Max Holmes and Sam Flanders. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE SECOND of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data with new dual-position players and a big-name triple-position player added.

Forward lines are an interesting place in Fantasy Classic and a couple of rookie midfielders may help with flexibility during the byes. Carlton's Jagga Smith and West Coast's Milan Murdock are now available as MID/FWDs. Can they hold down F6?

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Moving Geelong's Max Holmes into the backline will be handy for some coaches now he's a DEF/MID. As one of the game's premium Fantasy players, Holmes is likely to be among the top defenders available and a target for non-owners.

St Kilda recruit Sam Flanders has added defender status due to his role behind the ball, making him a DEF/MID/FWD. Flanders played 100 per cent in defence on Friday that put him over the threshold to qualify. Melbourne's Ed Langdon also added defender status to carry the same TPP for the rest of the season.

With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition. Those with a single position allocation and dual position from current positions are eligible. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played six games to be eligible.

The next update will occur following round 17.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.

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Add defender

Player Club Current New Lincoln McCarthy Brisbane FWD DEF/FWD Corey Wagner Fremantle MID DEF/MID Max Holmes Geelong MID DEF/MID Ed Langdon Melbourne MID/FWD DEF/MID/FWD Cameron Zurhaar North Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD James Trezise Richmond MID DEF/MID Sam Flanders St Kilda MID/FWD DEF/MID/FWD

Add midfielder

Player Club Current New Oliver Hollands Carlton DEF DEF/MID Michael Frederick Fremantle FWD MID/FWD Mark Blicavs Geelong RUCK MID/RUCK Brent Daniels Greater Western Sydney FWD MID/FWD Max Hall St Kilda FWD MID/FWD Ryan Maric West Coast DEF DEF/MID

Add ruck

Player Club Current New Toby Murray Adelaide FWD RUCK/FWD

Add forward

Player Club Current New Jake Soligo Adelaide MID MID/FWD Jagga Smith Carlton MID MID/FWD Ned Long Collingwood MID MID/FWD Colby McKercher North Melbourne DEF DEF/FWD Ewan Mackinlay Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Dante Visentini Port Adelaide RUCK RUCK/FWD Christian Moraes Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Anthony Caminiti St Kilda DEF DEF/FWD Milan Murdock West Coast MID MID/FWD

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