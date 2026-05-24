Jagga Smith, Max Holmes and Sam Flanders. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE SECOND of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data with new dual-position players and a big-name triple-position player added.

Forward lines are an interesting place in Fantasy Classic and a couple of rookie midfielders may help with flexibility during the byes. Carlton's Jagga Smith and West Coast's Milan Murdock are now available as MID/FWDs. Can they hold down F6?

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Moving Geelong's Max Holmes into the backline will be handy for some coaches now he's a DEF/MID. As one of the game's premium Fantasy players, Holmes is likely to be among the top defenders available and a target for non-owners.

St Kilda recruit Sam Flanders has added defender status due to his role behind the ball, making him a DEF/MID/FWD. Flanders played 100 per cent in defence on Friday that put him over the threshold to qualify. Melbourne's Ed Langdon also added defender status to carry the same TPP for the rest of the season.

With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition. Those with a single position allocation and dual position from current positions are eligible. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played six games to be eligible.

The next update will occur following round 17.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.

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Add defender

Player

Club

Current

New

Lincoln McCarthy

Brisbane

FWD

DEF/FWD

Corey Wagner

Fremantle

MID

DEF/MID

Max Holmes

Geelong

MID

DEF/MID

Ed Langdon

Melbourne

MID/FWD

DEF/MID/FWD

Cameron Zurhaar

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

James Trezise

Richmond

MID

DEF/MID

Sam Flanders

St Kilda

MID/FWD

DEF/MID/FWD

Add midfielder

Player

Club

Current

New

Oliver Hollands

Carlton

DEF

DEF/MID

Michael Frederick

Fremantle

FWD

MID/FWD

Mark Blicavs

Geelong

RUCK

MID/RUCK

Brent Daniels

Greater Western Sydney

FWD

MID/FWD

Max Hall

St Kilda

FWD

MID/FWD

Ryan Maric

West Coast

DEF

DEF/MID

Add ruck

Player

Club

Current

New

Toby Murray

Adelaide

FWD

RUCK/FWD

Add forward

Player

Club

Current

New

Jake Soligo

Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Jagga Smith

Carlton

MID

MID/FWD

Ned Long

Collingwood

MID

MID/FWD

Colby McKercher

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/FWD

Ewan Mackinlay

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Dante Visentini

Port Adelaide

RUCK

RUCK/FWD

Christian Moraes

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Anthony Caminiti

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/FWD

Milan Murdock

West Coast

MID

MID/FWD

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