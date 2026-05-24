THE SECOND of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data with new dual-position players and a big-name triple-position player added.
Forward lines are an interesting place in Fantasy Classic and a couple of rookie midfielders may help with flexibility during the byes. Carlton's Jagga Smith and West Coast's Milan Murdock are now available as MID/FWDs. Can they hold down F6?
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Moving Geelong's Max Holmes into the backline will be handy for some coaches now he's a DEF/MID. As one of the game's premium Fantasy players, Holmes is likely to be among the top defenders available and a target for non-owners.
St Kilda recruit Sam Flanders has added defender status due to his role behind the ball, making him a DEF/MID/FWD. Flanders played 100 per cent in defence on Friday that put him over the threshold to qualify. Melbourne's Ed Langdon also added defender status to carry the same TPP for the rest of the season.
With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition. Those with a single position allocation and dual position from current positions are eligible. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played six games to be eligible.
The next update will occur following round 17.
Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.
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Add defender
|
Player
|
Club
|
Current
|
New
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Corey Wagner
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Max Holmes
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Ed Langdon
|
Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
DEF/MID/FWD
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
James Trezise
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Sam Flanders
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
DEF/MID/FWD
Add midfielder
|
Player
|
Club
|
Current
|
New
|
Oliver Hollands
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Michael Frederick
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Mark Blicavs
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
MID/RUCK
|
Brent Daniels
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Max Hall
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Ryan Maric
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
Add ruck
|
Player
|
Club
|
Current
|
New
|
Toby Murray
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
RUCK/FWD
Add forward
|
Player
|
Club
|
Current
|
New
|
Jake Soligo
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jagga Smith
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Ned Long
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Colby McKercher
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Ewan Mackinlay
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Dante Visentini
|
Port Adelaide
|
RUCK
|
RUCK/FWD
|
Christian Moraes
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Milan Murdock
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
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