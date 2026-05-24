AFL Chief Photographer Michael Willson was granted rare access to Collingwood’s inner sanctum during the week to document the lead-up to Scott Pendlebury’s 433rd match — one of the most significant nights in Magpie history.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes access, Willson captured Pendlebury’s every move in a compelling fly-on-the-wall look at SP433.

01/50 - A normal start to a not-so-normal week
02/50 - The day begins with some treatment from Doctor Darcy Cameron
03/50 - Ironing out some kinks
04/50 - Shifting steel with Fly
05/50 - Media commitments begin
06/50 - Australian Football's Royal Family
07/50 - Breakfast on the run before a live TV cross
08/50 - Back to the gym, under the watchful eye of the great Darren Millane
09/50 - Full-time player, part-time coach
10/50 - Talking tactics
11/50 - DIY strapping before training
12/50 - Then let the pros do the rest
13/50 - First fitting of the custom made boots designed by children Jax and Darcy
14/50 - Hitting the track
15/50 - In good company
16/50 - Unfortunately, no license to fly
17/50 - Blowing out the cobwebs
18/50 - Prepping for match sim
19/50 - Impromptu leadership meeting
20/50 - Back to where it all started
21/50 - A little levity with Nick Daicos
22/50 - Final paces before Saturday
23/50 - Game day. BYO big sports head
24/50 - The crutches won’t last long
25/50 - Talent runs deep in the Pendlebury family
26/50 - Darcy checking in on Jamie pre-match
27/50 - Mum Lisa wishes her son good luck
28/50 - Walk to the ‘G
29/50 - Warm-up begins
30/50 - A light-hearted moment in the team meeting
31/50 - Like father, like son
32/50 - Battle ready
33/50 - Leading out the troops
34/50 - A good luck kiss from wife Alex
35/50 - Through the banner for the 433rd time
36/50 - The passing of the baton
37/50 - Ready to do battle
38/50 - A gentle reminder to Harley Reid about whose milestone match this is
39/50 - 10 minute mark magic moment
40/50 - Then it’s BAU
41/50 - Half-time huddle, time to dig in
42/50 - Running repairs
43/50 - Siren sounds, a hard-fought victory
44/50 - Core memories
45/50 - A legend becomes immortal
46/50 - A bitter-sweet post-match after Jamie Elliott injured his knee
47/50 - Side-by-side
48/50 - An old-school sit-down with the written press
49/50 - The coach praises his players for honouring the milestone man with a win
50/50 - Spent, content

 