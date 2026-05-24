Full focus: The behind-the-scenes story of Pendlebury's record-breaking game
Experience the behind-the-scenes story of Scott Pendlebury’s record-breaking 433rd game through the eyes of award-winning photographer Michael Willson.
By Michael Willson
AFL Chief Photographer Michael Willson was granted rare access to Collingwood’s inner sanctum during the week to document the lead-up to Scott Pendlebury’s 433rd match — one of the most significant nights in Magpie history.
With exclusive behind-the-scenes access, Willson captured Pendlebury’s every move in a compelling fly-on-the-wall look at SP433.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.