Experience the behind-the-scenes story of Scott Pendlebury’s record-breaking 433rd game through the eyes of award-winning photographer Michael Willson.

AFL Chief Photographer Michael Willson was granted rare access to Collingwood’s inner sanctum during the week to document the lead-up to Scott Pendlebury’s 433rd match — one of the most significant nights in Magpie history.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes access, Willson captured Pendlebury’s every move in a compelling fly-on-the-wall look at SP433.

01/50 - A normal start to a not-so-normal week

02/50 - The day begins with some treatment from Doctor Darcy Cameron

03/50 - Ironing out some kinks

04/50 - Shifting steel with Fly

05/50 - Media commitments begin

06/50 - Australian Football's Royal Family

07/50 - Breakfast on the run before a live TV cross

08/50 - Back to the gym, under the watchful eye of the great Darren Millane

09/50 - Full-time player, part-time coach

10/50 - Talking tactics

11/50 - DIY strapping before training

12/50 - Then let the pros do the rest

13/50 - First fitting of the custom made boots designed by children Jax and Darcy

14/50 - Hitting the track

15/50 - In good company

16/50 - Unfortunately, no license to fly

17/50 - Blowing out the cobwebs

18/50 - Prepping for match sim

19/50 - Impromptu leadership meeting

20/50 - Back to where it all started

21/50 - A little levity with Nick Daicos

22/50 - Final paces before Saturday

23/50 - Game day. BYO big sports head

24/50 - The crutches won’t last long

25/50 - Talent runs deep in the Pendlebury family

26/50 - Darcy checking in on Jamie pre-match

27/50 - Mum Lisa wishes her son good luck

28/50 - Walk to the ‘G

29/50 - Warm-up begins

30/50 - A light-hearted moment in the team meeting

31/50 - Like father, like son

32/50 - Battle ready

33/50 - Leading out the troops

34/50 - A good luck kiss from wife Alex

35/50 - Through the banner for the 433rd time

36/50 - The passing of the baton

37/50 - Ready to do battle

38/50 - A gentle reminder to Harley Reid about whose milestone match this is

39/50 - 10 minute mark magic moment

40/50 - Then it’s BAU

41/50 - Half-time huddle, time to dig in

42/50 - Running repairs

43/50 - Siren sounds, a hard-fought victory

44/50 - Core memories

45/50 - A legend becomes immortal

46/50 - A bitter-sweet post-match after Jamie Elliott injured his knee

47/50 - Side-by-side

48/50 - An old-school sit-down with the written press

49/50 - The coach praises his players for honouring the milestone man with a win