Play AFL Tipping in 2026

SATURDAY afternoon's blockbuster between Brisbane and Fremantle has divided the experts, while only one tipster has picked Essendon to bounce after the sacking of Brad Scott.

The round 12 clash between the ladder-leading Dockers and out-of-form reigning premier Brisbane has split our experts, with six tipsters backing the Lions while six have tipped Freo to continue on its winning ways.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Chad Wingard has gone out on a limb as the only tipster to back the Bombers to salute in Dean Solomon's first game in charge, while four teams have got no love.

Despite their average record in Alice Springs, Melbourne is favoured to get over Greater Western Sydney.

Check out the R12 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 25 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 74

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 9 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 74

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 18 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 72

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 15 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 72

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 16 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 72

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn – 20 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 71

JOEL PETERSON

Hawthorn - 19 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 71

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 22 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 21 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 71

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - 23 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 70

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 21 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 70

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 35 points

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 67

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Hawthorn

Carlton 0-12 Geelong

Sydney 12-0 Richmond

Brisbane 6-6 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Collingwood

Melbourne 8-4 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 11-1 Essendon