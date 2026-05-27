SATURDAY afternoon's blockbuster between Brisbane and Fremantle has divided the experts, while only one tipster has picked Essendon to bounce after the sacking of Brad Scott.
The round 12 clash between the ladder-leading Dockers and out-of-form reigning premier Brisbane has split our experts, with six tipsters backing the Lions while six have tipped Freo to continue on its winning ways.
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Chad Wingard has gone out on a limb as the only tipster to back the Bombers to salute in Dean Solomon's first game in charge, while four teams have got no love.
Despite their average record in Alice Springs, Melbourne is favoured to get over Greater Western Sydney.
Check out the R12 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 25 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 74
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 9 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 74
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 18 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 72
MATTHEW LLOYD
Hawthorn - 15 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 72
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 72
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn – 20 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 71
JOEL PETERSON
Hawthorn - 19 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 71
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 22 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 71
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 21 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 71
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - 23 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 70
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 21 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 70
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 35 points
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 67
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Hawthorn
Carlton 0-12 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 6-6 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Collingwood
Melbourne 8-4 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 11-1 Essendon