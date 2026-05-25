The AFL world is mourning the loss of the legendary Neale Daniher

Neale Daniher is seen during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL world has paid tribute to Neale Daniher after the legendary football figure died, aged 65.

The former Essendon captain and Melbourne coach was already a mighty figure in the sport before he rose to national acclaim as a health campaigner.

Diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, Daniher decided to dedicate the rest of his life to raising awareness about the disease and founded the Fight MND charity.

In 2025, he was honoured as the Australian of the Year.

Read on for tributes from across the competition as they pay respect to a legend.

Neale Daniher at a media event in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon

"The passing of Neale is a devastating loss not only for everyone fortunate enough to know him, but for everyone in our community for the selflessness that he represented.

"Neale was a brilliant player in his time on the field with Essendon and when injuries cut short his playing career, he was a passionate and outstanding coach that guided Melbourne to six finals series, including the 2000 Grand Final.

"But Neale's contribution to wider Australian life, despite the challenge of his own MND diagnosis, in raising awareness of the disease, championing fundraising efforts and the search for a cure that he knew would likely not help him, but may help many thousands of other Australians in the future, is something he will be forever remembered for.

"FightMND, which Neale co-founded and which I have had the privilege of serving on the Board of with Neale, has raised millions of dollars and Neale continued to work and push himself to motivate others to do more, even when his own illness affected his mobility and speech and he had more than earned the right to rest.

"As a past Australian of the Year in 2025, Neale's values for how he lived his life, for the countless occasions he stepped forward to speak for those who did not have a voice, define how we will remember Neale as one of the very greatest that we had the privilege to call a 'football person'.

"We send our heartfelt condolences and love to Neale's wife Jan, his children Bec, Ben, Lauren and Luke and their partners and families, and also to the wider Daniher family, for a life of leadership and service that has given so much to football," Mr Dillon said.

Dr Fiona McIntosh and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon pose for a photo with Neale and Bec Daniher during the FightMND launch on May 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne president Steven Smith

"It is impossible to encapsulate in words the impact of Neale Daniher. His courage transcended the football field, and his determination inspired an entire country.

"Neale was not driven by personal motivation, he was driven by helping others, right until the very end. He was a true leader and the definition of what it means to be selfless.

"Neale was a man of action not words and he embodied the saying, that he himself made famous, 'the mark of a person is not what you say, but what you do'. He will be greatly missed by us all, but he will never be forgotten.

"To Jan, Bec, Ben, Lauren, Luke, and the entire Daniher family we extend our deepest sympathies."

David Neitz, Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and Neale Daniher at the Demons' premiership party on December 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon president Andrew Welsh

"Neale will forever be a beloved Bomber and is one of the most remarkable people our game has ever produced.

"Neale came to Windy Hill in 1979 as one of the most gifted young footballers in the country. What followed was an 82-match playing career defined as much by courage in the face of injury as it was by brilliance on the field. He captained the club, won a Crichton Medal, and earned the respect of teammates and opponents who knew they were watching something rare. While we never got to see the full measure of what he could have been as a footballer due to persistent injuries, it was his impact on others that truly defined him.

"His diagnosis of motor neurone disease in 2013 would have broken most people. Instead, in the face of adversity, Neale chose to fight, not just for himself but for the thousands of Australians who would come after him.

"Neale once said, 'When all is said and done, more is said than done.' He spent the rest of his life on the ‘doing' side of that ledger.

The Danihers (L-RR), Anthony, Chris, Neale and Terry, during Essendon's Hall of Fame on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"To his wife Jan, to Bec and the entire Daniher family, the Essendon Football Club extends its deepest love and condolences.

"His legacy will endure.

"Rest in peace, Neale."

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

"With the passing of Neale Daniher, we all grieve for the great Australian.

"Neale fought what he called The Beast with the courage, optimism, and passion that brought hope and inspiration into the lives of everyone affected by MND.

"I think it is safe to say that there has never been an (Australian of the Year) award so unanimously agreed to by every single Australian."

AFL Coaches Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson

"The AFL Coaches Association has lost one of its greats following the sad passing of the legendary Neale Daniher. The fact the Neale Daniher Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a 'footy lifetime' is named after Neale is testament to the elevated standing he holds within our organisation.

"An inaugural member of the AFLCA in 2002 and vice president of the first AFL Coaches Association Executive Committee in the same year, Daniher had a sizeable impact on coaching throughout his life.

"Following an 82-game playing career with Essendon, Daniher turned to coaching with stints as an assistant coach with the Bombers under Kevin Sheedy between 1992-1994 before joining the newly formed Fremantle in 1995.

"Neale was appointed senior coach of Melbourne in 1998, with ‘The Reverend’ leading the Demons to an AFL Grand Final appearance in 2000. He coached the Demons for 10 years throughout a largely difficult off-field period for the club.

"The aura he held, however, was central to the club’s membership drive and his players and others around him respected him enormously. In 2008, Neale was appointed GM of Football Operations at West Coast but stepped away from the role in 2013 following his much-publicised diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

"It was amazing to see how Neale dedicated himself, much like he did in his coaching, to fighting the beast, raising awareness and funds to find a cure for MND through the establishment of the FightMND charity and the Big Freeze at the ‘G.

"Neale's efforts to raise millions of dollars for the cause were widely acclaimed and 12 years on from its inception the Big Freeze at the ‘G continues to grow year on year.

Neale Daniher speaks to his players during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

"Neale’s personal achievements were lauded by the Australian community and they saw him claim the 2025 Australian of the Year award, the 2019 Victorian of the Year and a Member of the Order of Australia in 2016 (promoted to ‘officer’ in 2021).

"Having had the privilege of playing under Neale, it was his relentless drive to push you to be as good as you could be that was one of his defining qualities. He could be a harsh task-master, but it was always from a position of care and it was this relentlessness that saw him fight ‘The Beast’ for as long as he could muster. We shall miss him.

"On behalf of the AFLCA, we extend our deepest condolences to the Daniher family, the Melbourne Football Club, the Essendon Football Club, the wider AFL community, the players he coached, the coaches he coached with and everyone else who Neale has been associated with along the journey.

"We deeply admire the man and celebrate everything he’s achieved. In true Neale fashion, we play on. That’s how he would have wanted it."

Collingwood president Barry Carp

"On behalf of everyone at Collingwood, I want to share our deepest sympathies with the Daniher family.

"Neale Daniher was an extraordinary leader – a man of deep character, sharp wit and immense heart. He brought people together through seas of blue beanies, made them believe and turned that belief into real and lasting change.

"In 2025, Neale was awarded Australian of the Year for his service to people living with MND and their families, a reflection of the impact he made through advocacy and fundraising. But his true legacy is the movement he built and the hope he gave to so many.

"We will honour Neale by carrying forward the spirit of his fight and the example he set for us all."

Former Melbourne ruck Jeff White

"My second Dad.

"He would always say 'Health is your Wealth'.

"You've left an amazing footprint on so many people, your legacy will live on forever. Neale, RIP. Love ya Coach

"Sending all my love to Jan, Loz, Bec, Luke & Ben."

Jeff White and Neale Daniher celebrate Melbourne's win over Fremantle in round 11, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne general manager of football and former Demons captain Todd Viney

"Neale had a bit an aura about him when he first came to Melbourne in 1998. He made his mark on the club immediately, taking us to a preliminary final in his first year and a Grand Final two years later.

"Even after he left Melbourne, he remained a revered figure among his former players. He was such a positive role model for so many of us — not just footy but life and the challenges it throws at you.

"No one would have been surprised with the way he attacked life after he was first diagnosed with MND in 2013. Typical of Neale, it was never about himself and it was just recognition when he was named Australian of the Year last year.

"It's been a privilege to call Neale a friend and everyone who knew him will miss him deeply.

"Our condolences go to his wife Jan, his children Lauren, Luke, Bec and Ben, and the entire Daniher family."

Vale, Neale Daniher 🕊️ A fighter, an inspiration + an icon.



A hero who transcended football to spur a nation into action.



Your legacy lives on forever.



📝 | https://t.co/elredFdZb0 pic.twitter.com/cUFxka1L9H — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) May 25, 2026

A Club Hall of Fame Legend whose unbreakable spirit inspired the nation.



Our thoughts are with Neale’s friends, the Daniher family and the EFC community at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tl0lLILfC2 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) May 25, 2026

He transcended football and leaves an everlasting legacy. Vale, Neale Daniher 💙 pic.twitter.com/gm0x7Sr8ec — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) May 25, 2026

Everyone at the Western Bulldogs is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Neale Daniher.



His spirit and resolve throughout his courageous battle with MND will be an inspiration to many for years to come.



Our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/2l230HC2VU — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) May 25, 2026

The Richmond Football Club joins the entire community in mourning the loss of Neale Daniher. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Daniher family. pic.twitter.com/QZnj8NVp8j — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) May 25, 2026

He inspired us all, the ultimate fighter.



A legacy that will live on forever.



Vale, Neale Daniher. pic.twitter.com/dn7D4CUsMA — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) May 25, 2026

An inspiration to so many, and an incredible human being.



Rest in peace, Neale ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vT1nUHUnDw — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) May 25, 2026

The Sydney Swans send our deepest condolences to the Daniher family after the passing of Neale.



Neale was a giant of Australian rules football, both on and off the field.



His impact and legacy will never be forgotten.



Vale Neale Daniher – 1961-2026 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WXARZ2U68d — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) May 25, 2026

the Fremantle Football Club extends its deepest sympathies to the family + friends of AFL Legend and 2025 Australian of the Year, Neale Daniher, following his courageous fight with MND ❤️



Neale leaves an impact + legacy that will live on forever.



📝: https://t.co/JjrbODUbI8 pic.twitter.com/I69FnfK1fP — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) May 25, 2026

After a courageous battle against motor neurone disease, former VFL footballer and Melbourne coach Neale Daniher has passed away.



Our thoughts are with Neale's family and friends during this time 💙 pic.twitter.com/va8v6qd2Ri — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) May 25, 2026