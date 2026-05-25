The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Sunday's round 11 games

Cam Rayner runs out before the match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE livewire Cam Rayner has been fined for staging in the Lions' huge loss to Greater Western Sydney, while Giants defender Connor Idun has also been hit with a fine for striking.

Rayner was contesting a ball-up just inside the Lions' 50m when he threw himself to the ground after slight contact from Giant Jake Ricarrdi during the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's game.

Rayner was awarded the free kick and ultimately kicked a goal, much to the bemusement of commentators and Giants coach Adam Kingsley.

Rayner can accept a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for the incident.

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It's the second time Rayner has been embroiled in a staging controversy in the last 12 months, although it's the first time he's been fined.

In last year's qualifying final against Geelong, Rayner narrowly avoided a charge for staging despite the League conceding it erred in awarding the Lion a free kick when he fell to the ground after contact from Geelong's Mark O'Connor.

Rayner scored a double goal in that incident, after Zach Guthrie ran in to remonstrate with him, leading the umpire to pay a second free kick in the goal square.

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Rayner is the second player to be cited for staging from round 11, with Adelaide's Josh Rachele also fined after he propelled himself forward and exaggerated contact after being slightly shoved by Hawks co-skipper Jai Newcombe.

Meanwhile, Idun can accept a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for striking Lions key forward Logan Morris.