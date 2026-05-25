Former Australian of the Year and football great Neale Daniher has died

Neale Daniher at a media event in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LEGENDARY football figure and former Australian of the Year Neale Daniher has died, aged 65.

Daniher rose to fame as a player with Essendon (82 games) and as a coach with Melbourne (223 games, including the 2000 Grand Final) and went on to achieve national acclaim as a health campaigner.

Diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, Daniher decided to dedicate the rest of his life to raising awareness about the disease and founded the FightMND charity.

His work with his foundation, which is celebrated each June with the annual Big Freeze fundraiser ahead of the annual King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood, was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2016.

Neale Daniher at the Big Freeze game in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher was promoted to Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2021 and in 2025, he was honoured as the Australian of the Year.

His foundation has raised more than $115 million, which has been invested into research and care programs.

A statement, the Daniher family said they were "heartbroken" about his passing, labelling him "a natural leader" and a "fighter".

"From day one, Neale was a fighter. His determination was unmatched - choosing every day to find opportunity where others might see only challenge, and taking the fight to the Beast with everything he had," the family said.

>> SEE BELOW FOR THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE DANIHER FAMILY

"Even in the toughest times, he kept pushing forward, determined to land as many blows as he could against his toughest opponent, all with a cheeky grin and a sharp sense of humour that never left him.

"But beyond all of that, he was a loving husband, dad, a proud Poppy, a music lover, and the one with the biggest laugh in the room.

"He was known for his quick wit, his humour, and his ability to bring people together - qualities that defined him far more than any title ever could.

"We will forever remember him for the lasting impact that he has made on us all. He has inspired, he has loved, he has lived and it would only be fitting to finish with his words - Play On."

Daniher grew up in the central west of NSW, the third of 11 children, and would make history alongside his brothers Terry, Chris and Anthony when they all played for Essendon in a game in 1990, the first time in VFL/AFL history that four brothers played in the same game.

Chris, Anthony, Neale and Terry Daniher ahead of Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

His career started brilliantly but was never the same after Daniher suffered a knee injury in round 21, 1981 against South Melbourne in the 66th game of his career. He was named Essendon captain for the 1982 season, aged just 21, but persistent injury troubles meant he never got to lead the Bombers on the field, cruelly missing the 1984 and '85 premierships.

Daniher played just 16 more games in nine seasons after his 1981 injury, retiring at the end of the 1990 campaign after 82 games at the top level.

He was an assistant coach at Essendon and Fremantle before taking the top job at the Demons at the start of the 1998 season, and guided them to a preliminary final in his first season after the club had finished last the previous year.

He led the club to 108 wins from 223 games, including a dream run to the Grand Final in 2000, before he resigned partway through the 2007 season.

Russell Robertson, Neale Daniher and David Neitz after Daniher's final game as Melbourne coach in round 13, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

"The passing of Neale is a devastating loss not only for everyone fortunate enough to know him, but for everyone in our community for the selflessness that he represented," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"His contribution to wider Australian life was simply incredible in the way he put himself at the forefront, despite the challenge of his own MND diagnosis, to raise awareness of the disease, champion fundraising efforts and search for a cure that he knew would likely not help him, but may help many thousands of other Australians in the future.

"I had the privilege of being on the Fight MND Board with Neale and the Big Freeze match, which he founded, has raised millions of dollars and Neale continued to work and push himself to motivate others to do more, even when his own illness affected his mobility and speech and he had more than earned the right to rest.

"As a past Australian of the Year in 2025, his values for how he lived his life, for the countless occasions he stepped forward to speak for those did not have voice, and acted for those who had no-one to stand up for them, will define how we will remember as one of the very greatest that we had the privilege to call a football person'."

STATEMENT Vale Neale Daniher

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Statement from the Daniher family

We’re heartbroken to share that our much-loved husband, Dad and Poppy, Neale Daniher, passed away at home, surrounded by his family.

From day one, Neale was a fighter. His determination was unmatched - choosing every day to find opportunity where others might see only challenge, and taking the fight to the Beast with everything he had.

Even in the toughest times, he kept pushing forward, determined to land as many blows as he could against his toughest opponent, all with a cheeky grin and a sharp sense of humour that never left him.

Long before MND, Neale had always been the heart of our family.

Growing up as one of eleven children, he brought light and laughter wherever he went.

He loved deeply and was loved just as much in return by his family and friends.

Neale Daniher ahead of the 2024 King's Birthday game between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Across every part of his life, Neale left his mark.

Many knew him as “Coach” or “Reverend” during his time at the Dees, while at the Dons he was respected as a fierce and calculating player, with a brilliant football mind.

He was a natural leader, someone people were drawn to and looked up to.

But beyond all of that, he was a loving husband, dad, a proud Poppy, a music lover, and the one with the biggest laugh in the room.

He was known for his quick wit, his humour, and his ability to bring people together - qualities that defined him far more than any title ever could.

We want to thank the incredible community who stood beside Neale and our family throughout this journey.

Your support, kindness, and unwavering belief meant more than we could ever put into words. Neale drew great strength from knowing he was never alone, and neither were we.

Neale Daniher at the Big Freeze game in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

We are so grateful to the incredible carers, nurses, doctors, researchers, and specialists who supported Neale and our family with such dedication and compassion. Thank you.

Neale’s fight was never his alone. It became something bigger - something shared - and it touched the lives of many.

His wish was simple but powerful - to help create a world where no one has to face this disease. But beyond that he wanted to leave a legacy that says this “No matter the odds, no matter the diagnosis, we all have the power to fight, to smile, and to do.

Because the mark of a person isn’t what they say, "it’s what they do”.

We will forever remember him for the lasting impact that he has made on us all. He has inspired, he has loved, he has lived and it would only be fitting to finish with his words - Play On.