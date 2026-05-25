The coaches' votes for the round 11 games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Nick Daicos has jumped clear in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with the Magpies star one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 11.

Daicos was best on ground in his side's win over West Coast, joining Hawthorn's Jarman Impey, Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps and Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards in getting a perfect score from the coaches.

Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli had eight votes to keep pace with Daicos at the top of the leaderboard, with the Pies star on 65 votes, seven clear of Bontempelli.

Port Adelaide star Zak Butters (50) is in a three-way tie for third alongside Geelong's Max Holmes (nine votes in round 11) and Fremantle's Luke Jackson (five).

Lawson Humphries also got nine votes in Geelong's win over Sydney, while Clayton Oliver (nine votes) was best on ground in Greater Western Sydney's big win over Brisbane.

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Murphy Reid (nine) led the way in Fremantle's win over St Kilda, while Yiooken Award winner Darcy Parish (nine votes) was voted the best by the coaches in the Dreamtime game between Essendon and Richmond.

Eight players got at least one vote in North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast, with Jy Simpkin leading the way with seven votes.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Adelaide

10 Jarman Impey (HAW)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

5 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

2 Sam Berry (ADEL)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

Richmond v Essendon

9 Darcy Parish (ESS)

6 Patrick Retschko (RICH)

6 Tim Taranto (RICH)

4 Jayden Short (RICH)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Jack Ross (RICH)

Fremantle v St Kilda

9 Murphy Reid (FRE)

6 Josh Treacy (FRE)

5 Shai Bolton (FRE)

5 Luke Jackson (FRE)

3 Patrick Voss (FRE)

1 Matthew Johnson (FRE)

1 Max Hall (STK)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

7 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

6 Sam Collins (GCFC)

5 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

3 Jack Darling (NMFC)

2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

1 Finn O'Sullivan (NMFC)

Geelong v Sydney

9 Max Holmes (GEEL)

9 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)

5 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

3 Jack Martin (GEEL)

2 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

1 Riley Bice (SYD)

Collingwood v West Coast

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

7 Bailey J Williams (WCE)

7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

1 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

Port Adelaide v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Jagga Smith (CARL)

5 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

2 Will Hayward (CARL)

1 Nick Haynes (CARL)

1 George Hewett (CARL)

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

9 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

7 Toby Greene (GWS)

6 Phoenix Gothard (GWS)

5 Brent Daniels (GWS)

3 Jake Stringer (GWS)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

10 Ed Richards (WB)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Ryley Sanders (WB)

3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

2 Harvey Langford (MELB)

1 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

LEADERBOARD

65 Nick Daicos (COLL)

58 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

50 Zak Butters (PORT)

50 Max Holmes (GEEL)

50 Luke Jackson (FRE)

48 Shai Bolton (FRE)

48 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

44 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

42 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

39 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

39 Wayne Milera (ADEL)