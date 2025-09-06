The AFL has conceded one of two free kicks awarded to Cam Rayner in the second quarter of Friday night's qualifying final should not have been awarded

Cam Rayner celebrates kicking a goal during Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE AFL has conceded the first of two free kicks awarded to Cam Rayner in the second quarter of Friday night's qualifying final should not have been awarded.

However, the League says the second infringement against Geelong's Zach Guthrie was the correct call.

Cats small forward Tyson Stengle was about to have a shot to put his side 33 points ahead on Friday night, before the ball was taken down the other end of the MCG after Geelong's Mark O'Connor was penalised for shoving Rayner in the back in the Lions' goal-square.

Learn More 02:26

Guthrie then ran in to remonstrate with Rayner after the Brisbane premiership winner had reduced the margin to 21 points, leading the umpire to pay another free kick immediately.

Instead of being more than five goals ahead, Geelong led by just 15 points at the main break to give the Lions some belief.

On Saturday, the AFL said while O'Connor made contact with Rayner with his elbow/arm, it was below the level of force required to justify a free kick.

However, it said Guthrie's shove following the first goal did meet the threshold and was therefore the correct decision.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was proud of how his players didn't become distracted by the controversy, which came just before half time.

"For the most part, that was handled pretty well on our part," Scott said.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

"I don't think I've heard our crowd as engaged as they were, and maybe that was something that sparked them even more.

"It was so far away you couldn't see it in the behind the goals vision.

"Fortunately, one of my colleagues in the box said you don't want to see it on the broadcast vision, so I didn't see it until post-game."

More to come ...