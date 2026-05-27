EIGHTEEN players found new homes during the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Tuesday night.
Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?
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Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|From
|Jaxon Artemis
|Essendon
|DEF
|$230,000
|Tasmania (VFL)
|Kye Annand
|Richmond
|DEF
|$230,000
|Geelong (VFL)
|Oliver Francou
|West Coast
|MID
|$230,000
|North Adelaide (SANFL)
|Flynn Riley
|Carlton
|RUC
|$230,000
|Carlton (VFL)
|Xavier Bamert
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$230,000
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Oliver Griffin
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$230,000
|Sandringham (TL)
|Campbell Lake
|St Kilda
|MID/FWD
|$230,000
|Southport (VFL)
|Harrison Coe
|Collingwood
|RUC
|$230,000
|Frankston (VFL)
|Caleb May
|Western Bulldogs
|RUC
|$230,000
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Hugo Hall-Kahan
|Adelaide
|DEF/MID
|$230,000
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Lukas Cooke
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$230,000
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Max Beattie
|Hawthorn
|MID/FWD
|$230,000
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Marcus Herbert
|West Coast
|MID
|$230,000
|Geelong (VFL)
|Alex van Wyk
|Port Adelaide
|RUC
|$230,000
|North Adelaide (SANFL)
|Liam Puncher
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$230,000
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Joel Fitzgerald
|Melbourne
|MID
|$230,000
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Mitch Podhajski
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$230,000
|Coburg (VFL)
|Max Mapley
|Melbourne
|RUC
|$230,000
|Tasmania (VFL)
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