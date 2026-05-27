Check out all the positions and prices of players taken in Tuesday night's Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Hugo Hall-Kahan in action during the VFL state team's clash against the SANFL on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHTEEN players found new homes during the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Tuesday night.

Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?

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Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.

Player Club Position Price From Jaxon Artemis Essendon DEF $230,000 Tasmania (VFL) Kye Annand Richmond DEF $230,000 Geelong (VFL) Oliver Francou West Coast MID $230,000 North Adelaide (SANFL) Flynn Riley Carlton RUC $230,000 Carlton (VFL) Xavier Bamert Port Adelaide MID $230,000 North Melbourne (VFL) Oliver Griffin North Melbourne FWD $230,000 Sandringham (TL) Campbell Lake St Kilda MID/FWD $230,000 Southport (VFL) Harrison Coe Collingwood RUC $230,000 Frankston (VFL) Caleb May Western Bulldogs RUC $230,000 West Adelaide (SANFL) Hugo Hall-Kahan Adelaide DEF/MID $230,000 Williamstown (VFL) Lukas Cooke Melbourne DEF $230,000 Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL) Max Beattie Hawthorn MID/FWD $230,000 Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL) Marcus Herbert West Coast MID $230,000 Geelong (VFL) Alex van Wyk Port Adelaide RUC $230,000 North Adelaide (SANFL) Liam Puncher Collingwood DEF $230,000 Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL) Joel Fitzgerald Melbourne MID $230,000 Williamstown (VFL) Mitch Podhajski Collingwood FWD $230,000 Coburg (VFL) Max Mapley Melbourne RUC $230,000 Tasmania (VFL)

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