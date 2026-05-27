Clayton Oliver will face his former team Melbourne on Sunday in Alice Springs and he's trying to treat it as 'just another game'

Clayton Oliver in action at Giants training on May 27, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MARQUEE GWS recruit Clayton Oliver has shut down talk that Sunday's clash against Melbourne in Alice Springs is all about him.

"No, no, it's the Bedford, Hogan, and Oliver Cup," he told reporters on Wednesday, attempting to share the spotlight with his fellow ex-Demons Jesse Hogan and Toby Bedford ahead of his first meeting with his former club.

"There are three of us here."

Oliver's high-profile trade from Melbourne to GWS at the end of last season sent shockwaves through the League, ending his decade-long tenure with the Demons in which he won four club champion awards, three All-Australian blazers, two AFLCA Champion Player of the Year awards and the 2021 premiership.

Despite the build-up to the reunion, the star midfielder is downplaying the occasion.

Luke Jackson and Clayton Oliver celebrate with the premiership cup after winning the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I haven't thought about it too much yet. I'm just going to treat it like another game, to be honest," Oliver said.

"I was at the Dees for 10 years and have a lot of great memories there. I got to win a flag and have a lot of great mates there. But it's a new chapter in my career now, and I'm loving it up here with the Giants. I'm just looking forward to playing for my team against the Dees."

After 11 games in the orange and charcoal, Oliver's form is approaching career-best levels as his disposal and clearance numbers continue to trend upwards.

The 28-year-old credits his rejuvenation to a refreshing change of scenery in Sydney, saying former Melbourne teammate and current housemate Bedford played a pivotal role in the move.

Clayton Oliver and Giants teammate Toby Bedford at Giants training in December 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It's obviously a team game, and it's all down to my teammates, the coaches, and the staff here. They've been amazing," Oliver said.

"Toby Bedford has also been amazing for me. He's my housemate and best mate, and probably the reason I came up here. I was a bit unsure about it, even when I signed, but it was really reassuring to have him there. Living with him, he's been so good at looking after me and has made me feel welcome.

"Being up in Sydney, away from Melbourne, has been really refreshing. I love every bit of it. All the boys are so welcoming, and the staff and coaches – everyone's just great. It feels like a big country football club."

Clayton Oliver in action at Giants training on May 27, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Demons have rediscovered their competitive edge under new coach Steven King, sitting in the top eight after 11 games courtesy of a formidable, attacking brand of football.

"I've been pretty pumped all year. But (it's a) big game this week," he said.

"They've been playing well this year. They lost against the Doggies last week, which was a close game, but they've been playing well, and it's been good to watch them.

"It's an exciting game of footy to watch. High scoring, probably a lot of freedom. It's exciting to watch. The last couple of years, (the Demons) weren't scoring as much, so Steven has come in and changed it for them. All the boys love it."

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Despite the looming on-field battle, Oliver maintains close friendships with several of his old teammates, including Max Gawn, Bayley Fritsch, and Christian Salem.

"I sent a message to 'Gawny' (Gawn) last night. I chat to him, and I talk to 'Fritta' (Fritsch) and Salem most days. We keep in touch," he said.

"It'll be good to see them again. I think we'll get coffee with them on Saturday before the game on Sunday."

The match-up highlights just how much Melbourne's midfield has changed, looking almost unrecognisable without the premier duo of Oliver and Christian Petracca.

Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Christian Petracca at Demons training in May 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Following a massive off-season overhaul – with Petracca traded to the Gold Coast and Oliver to GWS – the Demons have officially moved on from the powerhouse combination that steered them to the 2021 flag.

But Oliver knows the new-look unit still poses a massive threat.

"'Kozzy' (Kysaiah Pickett) and 'Gawny' are still there, who are pretty good players – probably two top-five players in the AFL at the moment, and 'Gawny' probably the best ruckman of all time," he said.

"So, it will be a bit of a match-up for us. We'll probably do a bit of opposition analysis on Friday (and) we'll look into that a bit more. But it is a really different mix, and they get a lot of players through there. You've got Harvey Langford popping in there and Caleb Windsor … Tom Sparrow's having a great year; it's great to see him playing well."