Ken Hinkley believes the Bombers must first make a decision on whether they want James Hird as coach

James Hird is seen during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Hird wants to return as Essendon coach and former Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley believes other potential candidates won't even bother applying if it is Hird's job to lose.

Once news of Brad Scott's sacking broke on Tuesday morning, speculation immediately started about whether Hird would return.

President Andrew Welsh said he had not contacted Hird, but added no one had been ruled in or out to be the senior coach next season, including interim Dean Solomon.

Hird then confirmed on Tuesday night he was keen to coach the Bombers again.

Hird applied for the role in 2022, with Kevin Sheedy the one board member to vote for him over Scott.

Sheedy told SEN on Wednesday he was confident if Hird got another chance he would make the most of it, and believes the club great still loves the club.

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"I think he does and I think he'll do anything to make sure he gets this right this time around if he ever gets it," he said.

"But he may not get it, there might be people at Essendon that may never want him to coach Essendon. I don't know who they are, but I think in the end the people and the fans most likely do.

"I don't know what the sort of feeling is around town but I would think that if he got a chance he wouldn't muck this one up.

"We all know how long and how hard it is to find a coach who can win you a premiership because I think Melbourne went through about 13 or 14 after Norm Smith and Richmond went through about six or seven in 10 years."

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Hinkley believed Essendon was eyeing Hird first, then other options.

"Essendon now have to decide before anything else, before they ask any other person, they have to decide whether James Hird is going to be their coach," Hinkley told SEN radio.

"If they decide that, that's what they should go with and they should do that.

"But I can't imagine anyone entering the race for the Essendon coaching job, with James now looking like he's one out, one back in the pole position with all the things that have gone on in the past.

"It looks like this is somewhat James Hird's job."

Hinkley had said on Tuesday night he would be open to a conversation with the Bombers, who have spoken to the former Power coach about other roles in the past six months.

"As I've said a number of times, when you're in my position or in Adam Simpson's or John Longmire's or anyone's position, you would listen to phone calls and you have conversations," Hinkley said on SEN.

"But to say you'd progress them too far, that's when you need to have that first conversation."

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Speaking on ESPN on Wednesday, Hird said he was also open to taking a call from Carlton, which is also searching for a coach following the sacking of Michael Voss, but doesn't see the Blues asking.

"I think you'd field a call, but I don't know what Carlton's process is, I don't think they've outlined their process yet either," he said.

"My passion would be to go back and help Essendon, but let's wait and see on the other thing."

James Hird during the round 20 match between Essendon and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hird said a year ago that he was not interested in coaching again, but made it clear on Tuesday night his passion for the job is back.

Hird's interest alone will divide Essendon fans, let alone if he returned, given the ongoing trauma from the club's drugs debacle.

The 1996 Brownlow Medal winner coached the club from 2011-13.

The AFL banned him for 2014 over his role in the drugs regime. Eventually, 34 players served anti-doping suspensions.