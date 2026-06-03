IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Damo delves into why Essendon should just appoint James Hird as coach rather than have a process
- Do the Bombers deserve an assistance package from the AFL?
- Bec and Jan Daniher speak before The Big Freeze on Monday
- Brisbane star Zac Bailey could be bound for Adelaide
- A look at Geelong's upcoming fixture, starting with Adelaide on Thursday night
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