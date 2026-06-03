James Hird during the round 10 VFL match between Port Melbourne and Tasmania at ETU Stadium, on May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo delves into why Essendon should just appoint James Hird as coach rather than have a process

- Do the Bombers deserve an assistance package from the AFL?

- Bec and Jan Daniher speak before The Big Freeze on Monday

- Brisbane star Zac Bailey could be bound for Adelaide

- A look at Geelong's upcoming fixture, starting with Adelaide on Thursday night

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts