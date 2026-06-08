Worries for Brody Mihocek amid a magnificent contest in front of an MCG packed to farewell Neale Daniher

Bayley Fritsch celebrates during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has won a King's Birthday battle royale, chasing down Collingwood on the way to a 12.11 (83) to 11.9 (75) result at a packed MCG on Monday afternoon.

The victory has the Demons back in the top five and continuing their season of surprises, while the Magpies sit in 11th spot ahead of their bye next week.

MAGPIES v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Kozzy Pickett kicked the first two goals of the game to get Melbourne off to a hot start, but Collingwood answered through Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey to have things back in the balance.

Only four goals were kicked through the second quarter but each one saw the lead change in the tight contest.

The match paused for approximately 10 minutes during the term after Brody Mihocek appeared to sustain a neck injury in a tackle from former teammate Billy Frampton, medical staff taking every precaution as he was put on a stretcher and taken from the ground to a waiting ambulance.

Minutes before the Mihocek incident, Brayden Maynard dislocated his left shoulder for the second time in the match, with the important defender taking no further part in the game.

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The third quarter opened with a pair of Magpies goals as they looked like making a break, but by three-quarter time the Demons had ground their way back to be within a straight kick.

Again it was Collingwood that started the scoring in the final term before back-to-back Bayley Fritsch goals had Melbourne in front at the midway mark.

Harrison Petty had a chance to extend the lead but missed a set shot, the Pies moving the ball the other way for an Angus Anderson snap, but that was quickly answered by Paddy Cross for yet another lead change.

Amid various scoring opportunities in the last minutes, Kozzy missed two simple shots at goal but finally found his feet to kick the sealer with 30 seconds left on the clock.

More to come

COLLINGWOOD 4.2 6.3 9.6 11.9 (75)

MELBOURNE 3.4 5.7 8.7 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Collingwood: McStay 2, De Goey 2, N.Daicos 2, Buller 2, Podhajski, Steele, Anderson

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, K.Pickett 3, Petty 2, van Rooyen, Kentfield, Langford, Cross