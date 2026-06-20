Collingwood dominated after the first quarter against an injury-hit Port Adelaide side

Sam Swadling celebrates during the round 15 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has returned to the winners list with an 11.12 (78) to 6.15 (51) victory over Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday night.

The result keeps the Magpies’ finals hopes alive while effectively dashing any slim chance the Power may have entertained of challenging for a wildcard spot.

MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Port was brave through the first half, clicking into gear with a run of five goals after Collingwood kicked the opening two, but then it was the Pies’ turn as they slotted nine of the next 10.

The second last of that flurry was from the boot of Lachie Schultz, but only after the small forward waited six minutes as Esava Ratugolea was taken from the field on a stretcher with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

The Power were already without the luckless Jack Lukosius who left the game earlier in the third quarter with a calf issue, and matters were made worse as Ewan Mackinlay limped to the bench as the medical crew attended to Ratugolea.

From that point the contest effectively ended, and almost literally as both sides went through the final term without scoring a goal.

Nick Daicos and Zak Butters went toe to toe on occasion with the Collingwood superstar ultimately having more influence on the outcome, while Jordan De Goey and Jason Horne-Francis were both excellent for their respective sides.

More to come

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 6.6 11.8 11.12 (78)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.5 6.7 6.10 6.15 (51)

GOALS

Collingwood: Membrey 3, De Goey 3, Schultz 2, N.Daicos, McStay, Swadling

Port Adelaide: Whitlock 2, Georgiades, Bamert, Butters, Mackinlay