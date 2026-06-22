Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at St Kilda's serious issues, Collingwood's ongoing scoring woes, Fremantle's game changer, Carlton's impending Josh Fraser decision, and Melbourne's growing concern heading towards September.

Editor's note: Brisbane, Essendon, Sydney and West Coast had the bye in round 15 so do not feature.

So good to see Mark Keane back out there. Suffered a brutal and graphic lower leg fracture in February, but returned on Saturday afternoon and was arguably best on ground with 22 disposals, 10 marks, nine intercepts and six score involvements. Finished as the highest rated player on the field, a nice reminder of exactly what he's capable of when fit.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Izak Rankine and Mark Keane after round 15 between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

When do we have to start seriously having the conversation about Josh Fraser? Not saying it's now, but the Blues are 5-0 since he took over and look an entirely different beast. Two of those wins have been tricky road trips interstate, another two have been against genuine finals contenders, while West Coast and Richmond in the next two could and should realistically extend Carlton's winning streak to seven. It must be said, the 'Teague Train' experience of just seven years ago may count against Fraser. David Teague got the Blues' job after going 6-5 in his spell as caretaker, only to be sacked not long after. But, make no mistake, Fraser is knocking at the door alongside a host of other credentialed assistants.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Josh Fraser during round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Engie Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Whether it's Ben King, Jed Walter, Mitch Lewis, Joel Amartey or someone from left field, Collingwood should be front and centre of the key forward carousel later this year. Remarkably, Nick Daicos has recorded more shots at goal than anyone else at the Pies this season. His 41 efforts are well clear of key forward targets like Dan McStay (35), Tim Membrey (27) and Jack Buller (16) and he's even ahead of smaller options like Lachie Schulz (31), Jordan De Goey (28) and Beau McCreery (18). Compare that to a side like Fremantle who has Jye Amiss (67), Josh Treacy (63) and Pat Voss (54) leading its line. It's a positional void the Magpies desperately need to address at season's end.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Nick Daicos ands Jack Buller after round 15 between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, June 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Jackson isn't just in consideration as the best player in the game right now, he's also an indicator of where the game is going. Big, athletic, dominant, mobile rucks are all the rage and Jackson is the best of them, evidenced by his 28-disposal, three-goal, 25-hitout performance on Thursday night. Now, everyone wants their own Jackson. Last October, West Coast selected the 200cm Cooper Duff-Tytler with the No.4 pick in the national draft. This year, clubs will be clamouring for early picks to grab 205cm Harry van Hattum or 200cm Ethan Herbert. Next year, 202cm Axel Walsh already looms as a potential top pick and is in the sights of Tasmania as one of its foundation players. There isn't a club out there not searching for their plus-200cm ruck-mid thanks to Jackson's form right now.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 01:54

Probably should have lost by more, if you're looking at the key metrics. But did enough to hang with the best side in the competition without Bailey Smith or Tom Stewart. Plus, gave themselves a nice look at Optus Stadium. The road to the flag will almost certainly include a trip through 'Wharfie Time', so any experience out west is vital at this time of year.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Sam De Koning after round 15 between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

How many more times do we have to say it about Gold Coast's midfield? It's a seven-point game at three-quarter time, then Hawthorn kicks four goals in five minutes to start the last quarter and three of them are from centre clearance. The Hawks ultimately scored 5.4 (34) from centre bounce over the course of the game. The Suns scored nothing. Nada.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Noah Anderson after round 15 between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Threatening to be a season where it never gets off the ground for the Giants. Now 6-8, they're looking and playing flat, and they've got Hawthorn, Fremantle and Geelong to come in the next three weeks. Really worrying.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Toby Greene after round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Such a better side with Will Day in it. Gives the midfield a hit of x-factor with some of the things he can do forward of centre. Of his 21 disposals on Friday night, 10 resulted in score involvements and a heap of them included game-breaking moments.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 00:33

The AFL's biggest homebodies. Melbourne is 8-0 at the MCG this year, but 1-6 away from its home ground after losing at the Adelaide Oval for a second time on Saturday afternoon. Will be a concern for Steven King ahead of a tough run home where four of the side's final eight matches are away from the 'G.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Riley Thilthorpe during round 15 between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The quality of the opposition hasn't been great, but the last fortnight has still represented a small step forward for North Melbourne's defence. After a six-game stretch of averaging 123 points against, in the last two matches they've only allowed scores of only 73 and 48. To let through only six goals from 48 entries on Sunday, including only three majors in the first three quarters, will be something Alastair Clarkson will surely look to build from.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 08:18

Another performance full of effort and intent from Port Adelaide, but not much end product. Racked up 27 entries in the second half to Collingwood's 21, yet didn't manage a single goal and conceded the only five at the other end. Will be frustrating once again for Josh Carr.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Power players after round 15 between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, June 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

A touch concerned by what the last couple of months will bring for Richmond. Adem Yze said his Tigers played without energy on Sunday. That's fair enough, they're young and the injury issues that have tested the depth all season have been well documented. But there's still nine games left and eight of them are against genuine finals contenders. Hmm.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Adem Yze during round 15 between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG, June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is a serious disappointment. Spent around $4 million on four shiny new recruits last off-season. None are in their eight highest-rated players this year. Took nine players inside the first two rounds of the draft between 2022 and 2024. Darcy Wilson and Angus Hastie were the only ones that even played at senior level on the weekend. Now a game outside a wildcard place, three outside the top six, and could fall further behind the pack after their bye this weekend. Haven't looked capable of mixing it with the best all year.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Darcy Wilson during round 15 between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A win for Luke Beveridge's system. The Dogs conceded 44 disposals to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 37 to Bradley Hill, 36 to Hugo Garcia, 34 to Marcus Windhager, had 43 fewer disposals as a team, while also having 16 fewer entries and 19 fewer contested possessions. And yet never really looked troubled. As 'Bevo' said afterwards when asked about Wanganeen-Milera's big day, he's all about system over stats.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 08:16

FOOTY ASIDE ...

The Socceroos were far too cautious from the outset against the United States. Could understand the logic of trying to keep it tight until 60 and then unleashing Nestory Irankunda against tired legs for the last half an hour, but didn't get the balance right and were under the cosh for the entire first half as a result. It's extra frustrating given that when changes were eventually made, the USA looked like a team that could be got at. Still, not the end of the world. In a great position to qualify regardless of the outcome of next Friday's group stage finale against Paraguay, but a result would be handy to confirm a top two spot and avoid a round of 32 clash against a group winner.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.