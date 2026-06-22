Port Adelaide is counting on Dougie Cochrane to be a big part of its future as it prepares to welcome him to the club through its Next Generation Academy

Dougie Cochrane working in the Port Store at Port Adelaide FC. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

IF YOU go into the Port Store at Alberton Oval on a Monday, you might catch a glimpse of the Power's future.

Each week, in the afternoon shift, Dougie Cochrane is out the back organising the club's merchandise, seeing the ins and outs and restocking where required in the shop. So far, no supporters have yet recognised Cochrane, who could be this year's No.1 pick and is tied to the Power as a Next Generation Academy player. That might be about to change.

"It's counting badges, counting guernseys, counting stuff. I'm not the best counter either, so I don't think they should trust me with that," Cochrane told AFL.com.au with a smile.

Dougie Cochrane working in the Port Store at Port Adelaide FC. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

Port is counting on Cochrane to be a big part of its list build as it prepares to match one of the earliest ever bids for an Academy or father-son player at this year's draft.

The son of former Power and North player Stuart, and brother of current Port forward Tom, has been able to join in the club's AFL program this year after last year being approved to be eligible for NGA status. He could also be the club's first ever No.1 draft pick.

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All of that – being at the club five days a week, sitting in on forward line meetings, getting to know the game plan and spending time with his likely future teammates and coaches – has come while he has nursed nagging patella tendinitis that required surgery earlier this year.

But he's about to return for his first games of 2026, with Cochrane holding out hope to be back for the end of South Australia's under-18 championships. If not then, then very soon after.

Dougie Cochrane in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL National U16 Championships match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just want to play footy, so it's been frustrating. But I'm just extremely lucky and grateful to be here at Port and doing the rehab and they've looked after me a lot and given me new exercises to make me confident in myself," he said last week at Port's headquarters, in his first ever interview.

"I didn't run for about three months after having the clean out but I'm back running now and I should be back in three or four weeks. I still want to play so badly in the championships, but I reckon the physios will probably say 'Just get it right and see what happens from there'.

"My whole life has basically been about footy, footy, footy so I've looked for that balance this year outside of it, whether it's hanging with mates, family or even going for a walk with dad and talking about stuff. It gets a hold of you sometimes when you can't play and I missed championships with injury last year.

"I'm back doing 8km running sessions now and I'm starting to do more footy drills. I'm feeling much better about it all."

Dougie Cochrane chats to Cal Twomey in June, 2026. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

The Power has felt much better about having Cochrane under their roof since last November, when the AFL finally approved his application to be a part of its Next Generation Academy due to his Indigenous heritage.

The long process played out over nearly two years as the Cochrane family certified their Indigenous background and met the League's requirements for Dougie to be added to the Academy. It came following Stuart writing to the AFL in the middle of 2024 requesting his sons be given access to the club's NGA as the family explored its Indigenous heritage on his maternal side. The Cochrane family's Aboriginal heritage can be traced to the Ngunawal people, with the family over generations disconnecting from their cultural background until recent years.

The decision gave the Power first call on Cochrane – a 195cm utility who can play as a key forward, defender and midfielder and who was named the best player of the under-16 carnival – and he shapes as perhaps the most exciting player in this year's draft crop.

Dougie Cochrane marks infront of Darcy Szerszyn during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match between Team Boak and Team Docherty at the MCG on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 18-year-old said his family had known about their background but had wanted to reconnect with it more, which also led to Cochrane being involved in the AFL's Indigenous and multicultural camp earlier this year.

"We've always had an idea about it and always knew we had that, and I reckon more than two years ago dad said 'We need to look into this'. It definitely took a while to go through [with the AFL] but I'm proud of it and it's good to know," he said.

"It's exciting, and I've always had mates who have [an Indigenous] background. I went on a trip this year with some of the brothers and they all got around me and it was good.

"I can't change my background. My background is my background and you can't argue with that.

"I was obviously extremely lucky and grateful that it did turn out and when it was ticked off everyone was so good and got around me and said 'We've got you mate, we're all in this together'."

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Part of that was a meeting facilitated by former Port football boss Chris Davies, who had fellow Indigenous players Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Jones chat with Cochrane about their own backgrounds and family identities, with Port having a proud history of Indigenous stars.

"They were talking about their backgrounds and where they're from and I was like 'How good is this?' It was good to have that little bond and share something with them," he said.

Soon, he hopes to be sharing a field with them.

Cochrane's under-16 carnival saw him dominate for South Australia before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the state's national under-18 championships last year. But his SANFL debut last season with Central District – when he kicked four goals in the first half – was a sharp reminder of his natural craft, brilliant kicking and awareness. He has designs on a midfield role down the track.

Dougie Cochrane in action during the Marsh AFL U16 Boys National Championships match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at People First Stadium on July 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I have been thrown around a little bit position-wise. I do like playing back and forward, although probably enjoy forward better because I can kick goals. But I want to play midfield when I'm older," he said.

"I love 'Bont' (Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli) and I see what he does at his height. I'm sort of a similar height to him and seeing how he moves in the midfield and how he damages games, I'd like to be something like that hopefully."

Dougie Cochrane chats to Cal Twomey in June, 2026. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

Recruiters have seen the same traits, with Port to prepare during this year's off-season to have the picks to match a bid on Cochrane under the revised, stricter bidding system. He knows there is a bidding process to go through, but knows where he wants to be in 2027.

"I've always been a Port supporter. I loved the club since I was about one year old and love what they've done for me so far. Whatever happens happens, and if they can get me I'll be over the moon. It's always been the dream," he said.

A key part of the dream has been playing at AFL level with his brother. Last year Tom made his debut and he has played six games so far as a clever goalkicker, but Dougie has also seen the hurdles his older brother has leapt to get to Port whilst living with Tourette's syndrome.

"It's very cool to think one day we could play together. I just want to win as many games as possible with him, win a flag. If anyone went through what he would go through in one day with his tics … it's crazy. What he goes through is unbelievable. It's like having hiccups 24/7 but instead of hiccups you say a word you can't control. Tourette's is horrible, but he's definitely very tough and very, very resilient," Cochrane said.

"When he kicked his first goal I was there and nearly in tears. I was so happy for him. He's gone through so much and been under the radar all through juniors. No one gave him anything, so to see him doing well now makes me very happy. I'm such a proud brother and my whole family is very proud of him."

Dougie credits his mum, Rachelle, for keeping him grounded – "She's helped me not get too high or down, so just keeping that between level," Cochrane said – while he leans on his dad for football advice. He writes notes on his wrist tape before every game at the suggestion of Stuart. Not that he's seen much of his 104-game AFL career.

"He's pretty humble, my dad. I idolise him a lot. I know he was a tagger … James Hird, Adam Goodes, Matthew Pavlich, were a few handy ones he played on," Cochrane said.

Post-career, Cochrane worked at Port Adelaide in welfare and with its Academy program before stepping away in 2018 to deal with a leukaemia battle, with that period of his illness bringing Tom, Dougie and youngest brother James even closer.

"Back then were very scary times for me and my family. We'd cope by talking with each other and having each other's backs. I didn't see dad for a while there because his immune system wasn't great and coming home from school we'd ask how's he going?" he said. "He's very courageous."

Development coach Stuart Cochrane watches on at Port Adelaide's training session at Alberton Oval on March 9, 2017. Picture: AFL Media

Cochrane found it a tough call to leave Central District given his family's history there to join Port Magpies for this season, but knows it is best for his development to have his full program under the Power's watch. Once fully past his knee recovery, he will play for the Magpies' SANFL team later this season, as November's draft edges closer and closer.

"I'm extremely excited. There definitely comes a little bit of nerves too, but there's probably more excitement than nerves, especially as I'm coming back from injury now," he said. "When I come back, I'll be buzzing around."