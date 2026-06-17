We take a look at how the Blues and Power are placed to match bids on their guns in the draft this year

Cody Walker and Dougie Cochrane. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON and Port Adelaide are currently well placed to match respective father-son and Academy bids on gun duo Cody Walker and Dougie Cochrane, although a rise up the ladder for either side in the second half of the season could still present bidding complications.

The Blues' first two selections in the indicative draft order (picks No.5 and 17) are valued at 2674 points, putting them in prime position to match a bid on Walker whether it is placed at pick No.1 (2700 points with a 10 percent discount), pick No.2 (2233) or at pick No.3 (1960).

The Power's first two picks to match a Cochrane bid (No.4 and 22) are worth 2648 points, with clubs now able to go into a deficit of 412 points following the significant and tougher father-son and Academy bidding changes introduced by the AFL earlier this year.

Under a scenario where Cochrane earned a bid at the No.1 pick, it would mean Port Adelaide would currently be 52 points short and would go into deficit in next year's draft. However, the Power are still likely to earn more early selections should free agent Zak Butters depart at season's end.

Carlton is suddenly back in the wildcard picture after four consecutive victories under interim coach Josh Fraser leading into the bye, placing the Blues into a potentially challenging spot to match a Walker bid if the wins continue to roll in through the second half of the season.

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Under a hypothetical scenario, should Carlton finish 10th and earn a wildcard place, the Blues would lose the 10 percent discount on a Walker bid and would have their first selection at the draft push out to at least the No.9 pick.

The club also risks its second selection, attached to Sydney's finishing position following last year's Charlie Curnow trade, being pushed out due to a potentially earlier bid on Cochrane, as well as potential free agency compensation picks being added to the order for Butters, Zac Bailey, Ben King and Lachie Neale, among others.

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Both clubs have multiple second-round picks they could shuffle around to earn more draft points, though, with Carlton hoarding North Melbourne and Gold Coast's selections in the second round and Port Adelaide snatching Carlton's second rounder and retaining its own during last year's Trade Period.

Greater Western Sydney is set to face a similar challenge to match a bid for its own Academy prospect Ethan Matthews, with clubs of the belief the big-bodied midfielder has pushed himself into top five calculations after starring for the Allies over the weekend with 35 disposals, 11 clearances and nine score involvements.

The Giants' first two selections in the draft are currently due to fall at picks No.8 and 33 (worth 1825 points), putting them in a potentially difficult spot if they qualify for a position in the finals and lose a discount on Matthews.

The AFL confirmed the father-son and Academy bidding changes in April after a widespread competitive balance review, with the alterations headlined by clubs now only being able to match bids using their first two picks, and with the discount and loading numbers changing based on ladder position.

The changes will have the most significant impact on Carlton and Port Adelaide this season, with the Blues having rights to potential No.1 pick Walker under father-son rules and with the Power eligible to select fellow No.1 pick contender Cochrane via their Academy system.

2026 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER – AFTER ROUND 14

1. Essendon

2. Richmond

3. West Coast

4. Port Adelaide

5. Carlton

6. Collingwood

7. North Melbourne

8. Greater Western Sydney

9. St Kilda

10. Melbourne (via Gold Coast)

11. Western Bulldogs

12. Brisbane

13. Adelaide

14. Hawthorn

15. Melbourne

16. Geelong

17. Carlton (via Sydney)

18. Fremantle

19. Essendon

20. Richmond

21. West Coast

22. Port Adelaide

23. Port Adelaide (via Carlton

24. Collingwood

25. Carlton (via North Melbourne)

26. Hawthorn (via Greater Western Sydney)

27. Hawthorn (via St Kilda)

28. Carlton (via Gold Coast)

29. Western Bulldogs

30. Brisbane

31. Adelaide

32. Hawthorn

33. Greater Western Sydney (via Melbourne)

34. Geelong

35. Sydney

36. Fremantle

37. Adelaide (via Essendon)

38. Richmond

39. West Coast

40. Port Adelaide

41. Sydney (via Carlton)

42. Sydney (via Collingwood)

43. North Melbourne

44. Melbourne (via Greater Western Sydney)

45. St Kilda

46. Port Adelaide (via Gold Coast)

47. Western Bulldogs

48. Carlton (via Brisbane)

49. Adelaide

50. West Coast (via Hawthorn)

51. Brisbane (via Melbourne)

52. Geelong

53. Brisbane (via Sydney)

54. Fremantle

55. Essendon

56. Richmond

57. West Coast

58. Port Adelaide

59. Carlton

60. Collingwood

61. North Melbourne

62. Collingwood (via Greater Western Sydney)

63. St Kilda

64. Gold Coast

65. West Coast (via Western Bulldogs)

66. Brisbane

67. North Melbourne (via Adelaide)

68. Sydney (via Hawthorn)

69. Hawthorn (via Melbourne)

70. Geelong

71. Collingwood (via Sydney)

72. Fremantle