GWS in three-horse race for 10th but may be without captain Toby Greene for a while longer

Callum Brown and Josaia Delana after round 21 between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 1, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WITH his side clinging onto a spot in the finals race by a thread after beating Port Adelaide on Saturday night, Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has become a fan of the newly introduced Wildcard Round.

With four games to play the Giants sit three wins adrift of the top eight, a scenario that would see them realistically ruled out of contention in any other year, however, the new system will see teams to 10th given a second chance in a playoff for a spot in September.

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"There's three of us competing for that 10th spot, so it's pretty exciting leading into the next three games," Kingsley said post-match.

GWS will finish this round 12th but just one win away from Carlton two spots higher, and will start favourite in at least two of its last three games against Gold Coast (home), West Coast (home) and Adelaide (away).

"We'll review this game, we'll prepare for Gold Coast next week down in Canberra, so we'll enjoy that.

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"If we're good enough we'll make it, if we're not we won't, it's as simple as that.

"I think we're competing with Carlton and St Kilda for that last spot in that Wildcard Round, and it'll be the same story for those guys too – if they're good enough they'll make it, if not … that's how it is at the moment, unfortunately.

"We put our best foot forward and try and earn that spot."

One positive for the Giants was no new injuries arising from the game.

At the moment there are 14 GWS players sitting on the sidelines, making the task to keep the season alive even harder.

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Asked if captain Toby Greene was a chance to return to face the Suns, Kingsley sounded less than hopeful.

"Possibly," he said before qualifying the assessment.

"He would have trained this morning, I haven't been updated how he trained.

"He'll need to get through pain free and train well next week full training, in order to be available, whether he can do that, I'm not sure.

"It'll be touch and go I should imagine."

The result was another close defeat for Port Adelaide in a season where it has lost five games by three points or less.

If only three of those had gone the other way Josh Carr would have been the one talking of wildcard chances, instead he was faced by the small differences that cost so much on the field.

"I just felt they were so much better than what we were, to be honest, so I don't feel like we missed out because we had a close game, it didn't feel like that," Carr said after the game.

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"The effort is there, you see Mitch Zadow's effort there in the last quarter, the way he didn't give up and covered the ground and we defended until the end, that was a great example of that.

"We love that from our players, we love that from everyone so we can't question that part of it.

"There's just a bit more method that we've got to keep working on."