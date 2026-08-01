Josh Fraser is set to reach a decision next week as to whether he throws his hat in the ring for the full-time role at Carlton

Josh Fraser looks on during the round 21 match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on August 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON interim coach Josh Fraser is set to come to a decision next week as to whether he puts his hand up for the full-time role.

The Blues have gone 9-2 with Fraser in charge as he weighs up throwing his hat in the ring.

BLUES v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Carlton ended Brisbane's seven-match winning streak with a stunning 76-point rout on Saturday night, with Fraser now almost certain to enter the coaching process.

"This week I'll come to a decision," he said after the game.

"I'm really enjoying the opportunity, my aim at the start of this was to help the club move forward. I feel like during this process I'm learning so much about myself, I'm almost convinced that you're never a finished product in terms of being ready.

"I'm open-minded on how I keep getting better, I'll make a decision soon."

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Fraser said his focus this week was on preparing for the Brisbane clash, rather than his prospects of landing the full-time role.

"I haven't put my hand up for the job yet, you've got to go through a process," he said.

"I'll take a little bit of time, I'm mindful that I've said that previously, that decision is getting closer.

"My sole focus was on tonight. Can I shout out our coaching group too? We're sitting up here talking about me, but our coaching group is doing a great job. Ash Hansen, Leigh Adams, Tim Clarke, Jordy Russell down on the bench and our development crew, they're doing an incredible job and have been enormous for us."

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Fraser said the victory over the Lions wouldn't impact on his decision at all, insisting that it's more about the process, rather than the result.

"I'd love to think that the win-loss column doesn't determine anything anyway. I'd like to think it's more about process and what we're doing. Wins are great but we've got work in front of us," he said.

"I'm really grateful to have this opportunity. You do get a chance to sit in the chair and reflect a little bit. I'll be better placed at the end of this opportunity, but we've still got work to do."

Fraser was full of praise for the club's young brigade who played a starring role against the Lions, including Jagga Smith, Harry Dean, Lachie Cowan and Talor Byrne.

"I'm really excited about the youth of the group, knowing that we've got more work in front of us," he said.

"But what they've been able to bring has certainly elevated our performance across the board. Those guys are as hungry as anyone to get better, the way they're tipping into their game and investing into their game. They're helping drive those standards."

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The Blues are now placed 10th on the ladder with a wildcard final on the horizon, with just three matches left to play.

"We've done such a good job of not being outcome focussed, and process driven. I'm a believer that we don't need to look too far ahead. We acknowledge the opportunity in front of us but we've got to prepare well for St Kilda," Fraser said.

Elsewhere, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan isn't panicking after the heavy defeat, pointing towards the club's seven-match winning run in recent times.

"We've had seven great weeks and tonight wasn't so good," he said.

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"We've just won seven games in a row and lost one game tonight. I'm not panicking at all, this happens in footy sometimes. It's not what we wanted tonight, it's not ideal, but it's happened and we've just got to respond now.

"Carlton are a good side, if you do a ladder of the last 11 weeks, they're second. Coming into the game, we knew they'd be hard to beat.

"They played incredibly well and at a high level of intensity. We were off the boil tonight from where we've been over the past few weeks.

"We were poor defensively, we were off. It hasn't been us for the last six or seven weeks, but it was tonight."

The Lions could be forced into a raft of changes next week after Keidean Coleman (concussion), Logan Morris (soreness), Ryan Lester (shoulder) and Hugh McCluggage (calf) all finished the game sore.

In more positive news, veterans Dayne Zorko and Darcy Gardiner are in line to return next week against the Hawks.