Players coming out of contract has nothing to do with four-match losing streak, but midfield woes are a concern says vice-captain

Touk Miller after round five between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

VICE-captain Touk Miller says the external chatter about Gold Coast player futures is having no bearing on the team's four-game losing streak.

The Suns have plummeted from fourth to ninth over the past month and face the toughest task in the AFL on Sunday with a trip to Perth to face league leaders Fremantle.

The losing streak has coincided with a string of stories surrounding the future of out-of-contract forwards Ben King and Jed Walter, along with Bailey Humphrey and Joel Jeffrey, who have both signed until 2028.

Miller, the team's longest-serving player, said he understood the interest around Gold Coast's players.

"It's the nature when you lose games of footy," he said on Monday afternoon.

Ben King and Jed Walter during round 13 between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got a really good team with a really talented list and we’re not winning games of football.

"I think the first port of call is you start going after players as to who's going to leave and who's going to stay.

"All we can control is playing footy and the next game and for us that's Freo this week. You let that external noise take care of itself."

Miller said the scrutiny around King, who is a restricted free agent, and Humphrey, who has interest from multiple Melbourne clubs, had not made its way into Gold Coast’s changeroom.

"Those conversations are not really to be had this very second," he said.

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"We feel really confident in what they’re doing for the team and how they’re delivering for us.

"Kingy, his leadership has gone to a whole new level and the way he’s contributing to the team is second to none."

The area of most concern for the Suns as they prepare to face the Dockers is the centre clearances.

Hawthorn smashed Damien Hardwick’s vaunted midfield in that department on Friday night, kicking 5.4 from a 20-12 advantage.

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"We're fully aware it hurt us on the weekend and we feel like our engine room is as good as anyone in the competition and it’s on us and on our shoulders to take responsibility of that and make a difference.

"I'm feeling really confident we can get it done."

The Suns will be without Daniel Rioli for the trip west after he suffered a broken jaw against the Hawks, while Sam Clohesy is serving a two-match suspension.