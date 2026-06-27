Harley Reid handballs under pressure from Patrick Cripps during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ON A run under interim coach Josh Fraser, Carlton will be eyeing a sixth straight win when it hosts West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Carlton (6-8) has given a season that looked all but over a huge jolt with five wins in as many matches since interim coach Josh Fraser took the reins.

BLUES v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

The Blues have only conceded an average 67 points during their stunning return to form and can now aim to level their win-loss record and perhaps even push into the wildcard places with the Eagles and Tigers to come next.

West Coast (4-10) returns from a bye with reason to believe that it is heading in the right direction after a win over Essendon and three narrow defeats in the previous month.

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

The Eagles have shown positive signs but now need to turn around a horror record against the Blues with six consecutive defeats by an average 69 points, while they have also lost 10 in a row at Docklands.

While the unchanged Blues are again without star defender Jacob Weitering, the Eagles have made four changes.

No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma, Tom McCarthy, Jack Graham and Jack Hutchinson come in for the injured Tim Kelly and dropped trio Tom Gross, Josh Lindsay and Harvey Johnston.

Learn More 02:11

Collingwood will be looking for back-to-back wins when it meets Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

Collingwood (6-1-7) breathed fresh life into its season with a scrappy win over Port Adelaide as it turned the screw and held its opponent goalless in the second half.

MAGPIES v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

The Magpies remain one of the leading defensive teams in the game with the fourth-fewest points conceded, although they would hope to fine-tune their attack against a Tigers outfit that is the most heavily scored against.

Richmond (2-12) missed an opportunity to claim a rare victory when failing to make the most of its chances against an out-of-sorts North Melbourne.

The Tigers paid the price for turning over the ball too easily and misfiring in front of goal to leave their hopes of adding to their wins this year now resting on upsetting one of the eight finals contenders they will face in the remaining nine games.

The Magpies have made just one change with games record holder Scott Pendlebury coming in for Mitch Podhajski.

The Tigers regain Jack Ross and Rhyan Mansell, with Tyler Sonsie and Liam Fawcett omitted.

Learn More 01:40

The Showdown takes centre stage on Saturday night when Port Adelaide and Adelaide renew their rivalry.

Port Adelaide (4-10) watched a wretched season go from bad to worse as it led Collingwood by the narrowest of margins at the main break before injuries struck and it ran out of legs for a sixth defeat in the past seven matches.

POWER v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Power could not even manage a goal in the second half, although they can be expected to lift for the Showdown after giving the Crows a huge scare earlier this year.

Adelaide (9-5) continued its march up the ladder and sits within one spot of the top four as it overran Melbourne in the final term to make it six wins from its past seven matches.

The Crows have the same record against the Power in ominous streak that started in early 2023 and can now pile more misery on their heated rivals while boosting their own hopes for a double chance.

Port Adelaide has made five changes with Esava Ratugolea and Ewan Mackinlay injured and Todd Marshall, Tom Cochrane and Harrison Ramm dropped.

Dante Visentini, Ollie Wines, Jacob Wehr, Mitch Zadow and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher come into the side.

The Crows are without the injured Wayne Milera and dropped Nick Murray, who have been replaced by Josh Worrell and Isaac Cumming.