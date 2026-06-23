Flag fancies Brisbane and Sydney kick off round 16 as the last of the teams have their bye

Darcy Fort and Brodie Grundy compete for the ball during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Sydney open round 16 with a mouthwatering match-up as the two-time reigning premiers try to stay in touch with the early pacesetters on Thursday, while Hawthorn welcomes Greater Western Sydney for a rare visit to the MCG the following night.

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Carlton will be out to continue its incredible march toward a finals spots when it hosts West Coast on Saturday, before Port Adelaide and Adelaide clash in the Showdown that night.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 16 as Geelong, Melbourne, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs are the last clubs to have a mid-season bye.

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Brisbane v Sydney, Gabba

Thursday, June 25, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 15.14 (104) d Brisbane 8.12 (60), R1 2025

What it means

Brisbane (8-6) got its campaign back on track with convincing wins against the Suns and Tigers before heading into a bye and can now return with eyes fixed on climbing into the top six. The Lions will get a better idea of their standing with back-to-back games against premiership fancies in the Swans and Cats, but there's little margin for error if the reigning premiers are to avoid the wildcard places.

Sydney (12-2) returns from a bye and a chance to reset after it pulled off a pair of nail-biting victories against sides sitting outside the top 10 even while it was below its best. The Swans are well-placed for a top-two finish that would earn an early home final, although they now begin a tough run with games against the Lions, Bulldogs, Dockers, Crows and arch-rivals the Giants that could shape their position.

Lachie Neale is tackled by Isaac Heeney during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Will Ashcroft has been challenged on the field arguably more than at any other time in his relatively short career with his impact on games limited during a lean run for the Lions. The 22-year-old burst back into form before the bye with a career-high 38 disposals, eight clearances and two goals against the Tigers to show that he remains a key to his side's hopes of chasing a premiership three-peat.

Logan McDonald has largely flown under the radar while making a steady return to full fitness after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old is nearing his best again and has booted multiple goals in six of his past seven games while slotting in nicely next to prized recruit Charlie Curnow for a powerful one-two forward punch.

Early tip: Brisbane by 11 points

Hawthorn v GWS Giants, MCG

Friday, June 26, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 19.8 (122) d Hawthorn 14.11 (95), OR 2026

What it means

Hawthorn (9-1-4) bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat to the Western Bulldogs before its mid-season bye when dominating Gold Coast at centre ball-ups and running away with the game in the final term. The Hawks can make a charge for a top-four finish across a favourable run home with seven of their nine remaining games coming against sides now sitting in the bottom half of the ladder.

Greater Western Sydney (6-8) continues to pay a huge price for its inconsistency, as the same side that beat Brisbane and Melbourne has since returned from a bye to be defeated by St Kilda and Carlton. The Giants are at risk of seeing their season spiral out of control with games to come against the Hawks, Dockers and Cats next, but will be aiming to turn their form around in a rare visit to the MCG.

Toby Greene after round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jai Newcombe gave a reminder of his strength at stoppages as he gathered 10 clearances and 31 disposals against the Suns' under-siege midfield last week. The Hawks co-captain has the second-most clearances – and the fourth-most centre clearances – in the competition and will now go head-to-head with the leading ball-winner in the game in the Giants' gun onballer, Clayton Oliver.

Aaron Cadman has become a symbol of the Giants' season after an interrupted start to the year has been followed by bouncing between breathtaking performances and underwhelming displays. The 22-year-old has booted three or more goals in four of his nine matches this year but the time has come for the former No.1 pick to take command of the Giants' forward line while their backs are to the wall.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 14 points

Carlton v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, June 27, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 12.14 (86) d West Coast 7.10 (52), R14 2025

What it means

Carlton (6-8) has given a season that looked all but over a huge jolt with five wins in as many matches since interim coach Josh Fraser took the reins. The Blues have only conceded an average 67 points during their stunning return to form and can now aim to level their win-loss record and perhaps even push into the wildcard places with the Eagles and Tigers to come next.

West Coast (4-10) returns from a bye with reason to believe that it is heading in the right direction after a win over Essendon and three narrow defeats in the previous month. The Eagles have shown positive signs but now need to turn around a horror record against the Blues with six consecutive defeats by an average 69 points, while they have also lost 10 in a row at Docklands.

Harley Reid handballs under pressure from Patrick Cripps during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Harry Dean has more than lived up to expectations during a debut season packed with composure and a competitive edge that has made the 18-year-old one of the keys to the Blues' turnaround. The son-of-a-gun has stood tall in an undermanned defence missing Jacob Weitering to give an exciting glimpse into the future,while also boosting hopes for a once-unlikely finals campaign.

Jobe Shanahan has continued his steady rise while playing every game so far in his second season and is now proving to have the versatility to play in a key post at either end of the ground. The 19-year-old was an aerial force when the Eagles played the Roos before their bye, whether pulling down contested marks in defence or being a focal point in attack to lay down a marker as one for the future.

Early tip: Carlton by 23 points

Collingwood v Richmond, MCG

Saturday, June 27, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 13.15 (93) d Richmond 8.9 (57), R20 2025

What it means

Collingwood (6-1-7) breathed fresh life into its season with a scrappy win over Port Adelaide as it turned the screw and held its opponent goalless in the second half. The Magpies remain one of the leading defensive teams in the game with the fourth-fewest points conceded, although they would hope to fine-tune their attack against a Tigers outfit that is the most heavily scored against.

Richmond (2-12) missed an opportunity to claim a rare victory when failing to make the most of its chances against an out-of-sorts North Melbourne. The Tigers paid the price for turning over the ball too easily and misfiring in front of goal to leave their hopes of adding to their wins this year now resting on upsetting one of the eight finals contenders they will face in the remaining nine games.

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Jeremy Howe put up his hand for a fresh contract to carry on with the Magpies next season as he turned to all of his experience to help shut down the Power’s routes to goal when the game was on the line. The 35-year-old had a season-high 24 disposals and 10 intercepts as the dominant aerial presence while he remains key to the defence especially with Darcy Moore sidelined.

Noah Balta has become as crucial as any Tigers player to the side's development this year while being turned into a jack-of-all-trades who can step into defence, attack or the ruck as needed. The 26-year-old did it all against the Roos as he battled away in the ruck, drifted forward to present as a marking target and booted two goals, even if he remains best suited to locking down opposition talls.

Early tip: Collingwood by 37 points

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, June 27, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 11.10 (76) d Port Adelaide 11.9 (75), R8 2026

What it means

Port Adelaide (4-10) watched a wretched season go from bad to worse as it led Collingwood by the narrowest of margins at the main break before injuries struck and it ran out of legs for a sixth defeat in the past seven matches. The Power could not even manage a goal in the second half, although they can be expected to lift for the Showdown after giving the Crows a huge scare earlier this year.

Adelaide (9-5) continued its march up the ladder and sits within one spot of the top four as it overran Melbourne in the final term to make it six wins from its past seven matches. The Crows have the same record against the Power in ominous streak that started in early 2023 and can now pile more misery on their heated rivals while boosting their own hopes for a double chance.

Josh Rachele, Riley Thilthorpe and Brayden Cook celebrate on the final siren after Adelaide's win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jason Horne-Francis stepped up for the Power as the Pies put the clamps on stand-in skipper Zak Butters, leading the way for his side with 30 disposals, 15 contested possessions and six clearances. The 22-year-old has hit a purple match where he either makes an impact in the forward half or when playing on-ball, although the Power will hope he can do both this week against their cross-town rivals.

Mark Keane returned from a horror leg injury suffered in the pre-season in style with 22 disposals, 10 marks, nine intercepts and six score involvements as the Crows chased down the Demons. The 26-year-old was just as valuable for his classy and creative kicking coming out of the back half as he looms as a weapon for the Crows as they launch an attack on a top-four finish.

Early tip: Adelaide by 17 points

North Melbourne v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, June 28, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 12.9 (81) d Essendon 9.15 (69), R3 2026

What it means

North Melbourne (7-7) has won seven matches for the first time since 2019 and climbed back into the top 10 while still having plenty of room for improvement after a pair of less-than-convincing victories. The Roos did what they needed to do in a low-scoring affair with the Tigers and can now pile more misery on the Bombers after snapping a 12-game losing streak against their rivals earlier this year.

Essendon (1-13) has been left searching for positives to carry it through to the end of the year off the back of a nine-game losing streak before heading into a bye. The Bombers can point to a tighter defence over the past month after conceding an average 82 points in the four matches before their break as they look to stay more competitive for longer and even snatch a win or two on the run home.

Nate Caddy handballs during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Cooper Trembath had experienced a relatively lean patch with five goals in seven matches before bursting back into form with a career-high four goals against the Tigers. The 20-year-old athletic tall is making the most of being around the action as he attended 13 centre ball-ups and won nine hitouts while also adding a spark in the Kangaroos' attack in an otherwise underwhelming game.

Will Setterfield remains one of the great survivors as he continues to grasp opportunities at his third club while bolstering the Bombers' midfield in the month leading into their bye. The 28-year-old adds size and experience to a relatively young on-ball brigade and has returned to the side to average a career-high 26.3 disposals and 4.5 clearances in four games.

Early tip: North Melbourne by 43 points

Fremantle v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium

Sunday, June 28, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Gold Coast 11.14 (80) d Fremantle 12.7 (79), EF 2025

What it means

Fremantle (13-1) continued to steamroll its way toward a top-two finish that would leave a pair of home finals in its own hands when giving up a healthy lead to Geelong before storming over the top. The Dockers trailed by as much as 28 points and more than they have all year before kicking 10 of the next 12 goals to lay down another marker as currently the team to beat.

Gold Coast (7-7) has had to readjust its targets as a season that promised so much is now spiralling out of control after four consecutive defeats and with mounting concerns around its midfield. The Suns were right in the contest against the Hawks heading into the final term but gave up four goals in five minutes – including three from centre ball-ups – to leave their top-six hopes hanging by a thread.

Touk Miller after round five between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Luke Jackson is pressing his claims to be the most impactful player in the game while averaging career-highs for disposals, contested possessions, clearances, goals, tackles, score involvements and hitouts. The 24-year-old continued his rich vein of form with a career-high 28 disposals and three majors against the Cats as he dominates whether playing in the ruck, as a midfielder or closer to goal.

Noah Anderson was at risk of leather poisoning as he racked up 43 disposals against the Hawks even as questions remain over his impact with 31 of his possessions uncontested and only four as clearances. The Suns captain will now have an ideal opportunity against the Dockers to lead the Suns' response to criticism over their underwhelming performances at stoppages this season.

Early tip: Fremantle by 25 points