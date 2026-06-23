Injury-free Sam Draper is enjoying his role at a new club and relishing every challenge

Sam Draper during round 13 between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN a rollercoaster first half of the season, one of Brisbane's shining lights has been off-season recruit Sam Draper.

Brought in from Essendon via free agency, Draper has filled the void left by retiring premiership ruckman Oscar McInerney and made an excellent fist of his first season coming off a ruptured Achilles.

The 27-year-old has played 13 consecutive games – his longest unbroken stretch in three years – and teamed up well with Darcy Fort.

As he prepares for one of the toughest match ups in the AFL, Sydney's Brodie Grundy on Thursday night, Draper said the mid-season bye had given him time to reflect.

"I definitely had some times last year where I was not sure if I was going to play again, so to be back playing and feeling good is a great feeling," he said on Tuesday morning.

Sam Draper after round eight between Essendon and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"My Achilles is great.

"The club make it really simple for me to play my role – be big out there and play with presence.

"The centre bounce is something I’ve really enjoyed this year and working with the midfielders we've got has been really nice."

Draper played one of his best games for his new club against Richmond prior to the Lions' bye, helping spark a third quarter blitz with his expert tap work out of the centre square.

Sam Draper during round 14 between Richmond and Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, June 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

He has already built terrific chemistry with Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft and Josh Dunkley, ensuring Brisbane has the best scoring differential from centre ball-ups in the competition.

"They're making me look good when I tap it to them, so I'm happy with that," he laughed.

Which brings him to Grundy at the Gabba on Thursday night. Alongside eight-time All-Australian Max Gawn, Draper says it’s Grundy he has looked up to since coming into the AFL.

Sam Draper and Brodie Grundy during round one between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"You know it's always going to be a tough game against him.

"He works really hard, has good ruck craft and gets after it at ground level. I’m looking forward to the battle."

The Lions are likely to get defender Ryan Lester back from a calf injury, while Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko and Keidean Coleman are still a week or two away.