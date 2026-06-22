The AFL has presented four options to clubs for the fixture for 2028 onwards

The 18 club captains ahead of the 2026 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

A SEPARATE three-week tournament in the middle of the season was one of the alternative fixture concepts presented to chief executives on Monday as the AFL gathered the league's club bosses.

The first day of the two-day CEOs summit on the Gold Coast saw the clubs taken through four distinct options for the competition structure for 2028 onwards, once Tasmania enters the competition.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FOUR FIXTURE OPTIONS IN DETAIL

As AFL.com.au revealed earlier this month, a number of radical options were prepared, including the possibility of the home and away season being decreased to 20 games and a three-week in-season tournament carved out in the middle of the year.

Under that scenario, every team would play each other once, and then two double-up games would be added for Gather Round and the return of a Rivalry Round, which AFL.com.au revealed on Sunday would be raised this week.

The tournament option could see the inclusion of a 20th team of state league players where the competition is split into four groups of five teams, three games are played per club before three finals across a three-week block.

Under another concept termed the 'Group Stage' model, the home and away season would be decreased to 20 games along with a three-week 'Group Stage', where there would be 18 games and two double match-ups before the top 16 teams are split into four groups of four and play each other once. The bottom three teams would form their own group and compete for a different incentive outside of the finals.

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The AFL has looked at the NFL, NBA and international soccer competitions to find inspiration for the next phase of its fixturing plans, given Tasmania's entrance into the competition will force the League to go down to 22 games or up to 24 games per season.

The less novel options presented to clubs were the home and away season being decreased to 22 games, where every club would play each other and then have four double-up match ups. Under that scenario, Gather Round would be removed or the AFL could buy back home games, as AFL.com.au revealed this month, under a similar way the NRL buys home games off clubs for its Magic Round games.

The other concept presented was the home and away season increasing to 24 games, with a second neutral round added to the fixture alongside Gather Round, so each club's split of 11 home and 11 away games (as well as the current Gather Round set up) wouldn't change.

COMPETITION STRUCTURES ON AGENDA

(presented to club bosses for 2028 onwards)

OPTION ONE

* Home and away season decreased to 22 games

* 18 games and four double-ups

* Gather Round removed, or AFL would buy back home games off clubs to retain each club's structure of 11 home and 11 away games

OPTION TWO

* Home and away season increased to 24 games

* 18 games and six double-ups

* Two neutral rounds (including Gather Round)



OPTION THREE

* Home and away season decreased to 20 games and three-week Group Stage structure

* 18 games and two double ups (which would be Gather Round and Rivalry Round)

* Top 16 teams split into four groups of four (bottom three teams form their own group) and play each other once before final 10 is determined

OPTION FOUR

*Home and away season decreased to 20 games and a three-week 'in-play' tournament

* 18 games and two double up matches (Gather Round and Rivalry Round)

* Carved out three-week block in the middle of the season for a separate tournament

* Four groups of five clubs, with the 20th team a 'State League Stars' concept