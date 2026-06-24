FREMANTLE'S winning streak is expected to roll on, while Sydney is favoured to clinch Thursday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.
Without wanting to trigger most of our younger audience, six out of seven matches this round are tipped to go only one way.
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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge has built an almost unassailable four-point lead at the top, but anything can happen in the run home to September.
Check out the R16 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - two points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 96
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - seven points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 92
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 12 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 92
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - six points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 91
CHAD WINGARD
Sydney - 22 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 91
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - eight points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 90
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 18 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 90
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - eight points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 90
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 16 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 89
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - four points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 89
JOEL PETERSON
Sydney - 21 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 87
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - 20 points
Hawthorn
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 85
TOTALS
Brisbane 4-8 Sydney
Hawthorn 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 12-0 West Coast
Collingwood 12-0 Richmond
Port Adelaide 0-12 Adelaide
North Melbourne 12-0 Essendon
Fremantle 12-0 Gold Coast
Bye: Western Bulldogs, Geelong, St Kilda, Melbourne