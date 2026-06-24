Our footy experts have made the call on round 16

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FREMANTLE'S winning streak is expected to roll on, while Sydney is favoured to clinch Thursday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Without wanting to trigger most of our younger audience, six out of seven matches this round are tipped to go only one way.

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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge has built an almost unassailable four-point lead at the top, but anything can happen in the run home to September.

Check out the R16 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - two points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 96

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - seven points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 92

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 12 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 92

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - six points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 91

CHAD WINGARD

Sydney - 22 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 91

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - eight points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 90

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 18 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 90

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - eight points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 90

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 16 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 89

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - four points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 89

JOEL PETERSON

Sydney - 21 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 87

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 20 points

Hawthorn

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 85

TOTALS

Brisbane 4-8 Sydney

Hawthorn 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 12-0 West Coast

Collingwood 12-0 Richmond

Port Adelaide 0-12 Adelaide

North Melbourne 12-0 Essendon

Fremantle 12-0 Gold Coast

Bye: Western Bulldogs, Geelong, St Kilda, Melbourne