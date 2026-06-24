Injured Demon Brody Mihocek has reflected on the horror injury he suffered on King's Birthday

Brody Mihocek is treated by medicos and trainers after suffering a neck injury in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Brody Mihocek has revealed he feared he wouldn't be able to walk again after fracturing his neck on King's Birthday.

Mihocek suffered the injury in a tackle during the Demons' win over Collingwood.

The 33-year-old will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his neck.

"I'm feeling a lot better and the support's been amazing, I've had a lot of very kind messages from a lot of people," Mihocek told the club's website.

"I'm still obviously coming to terms with the injury, I like to think it's just another football injury, but it is pretty unique.

"To think of what could have been, I'm pretty thankful to just be up and walking and talking.

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"When the feeling wasn't there, obviously your thoughts go to – 'I'm not going to be able to walk for the rest of my life'.

"I think I played out scenarios in my head pretty quickly of what life would be like, and what life would be like with a family as well.

"It's funny how quickly you can think of things in those moments, but on the day everyone was pretty calm, and I think I tried to stay calm as well for everyone around me.

"It would have been pretty traumatising for a few. I think I held myself together pretty well though."

Mihocek was enjoying a good first season with the Demons, kicking 16 goals in 10 games.

As he continues his recovery, the veteran forward is hoping he can help the club's forwards as the Demons push towards a finals finish.

"I'm in the brace for six weeks and then I think after that, another six weeks of pretty minimal movement," Mihocek said.

Brody Mihocek is tackled by Billy Frampton during the match between Collingwood and Melbourne in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"When you're a full-time athlete and then you get that all taken away, it can be pretty daunting, but just little things I can do – I reckon I can start ticking off a few rehab things – getting back and trying to get involved with the team.

"The back half of the year gets pretty hard, so if I can be around and add a bit of support here and there, try and help the forward line as much as I can.

"Just to be around the club, it'll help with my mental state and I know the guys appreciate what I can bring to the team as well, so I'll just be in and around the club and trying to do my best."